New Orleans Medical Center Named La.’s Best for 14th Year

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, which includes Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank, Ochsner Baptist, and Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, has once again been named by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Hospital in Louisiana. This marks the 14th consecutive year the flagship hospital has received the state’s top ranking. It was also named the No. 1 hospital in the New Orleans metro area for 2025-2026.

Ochsner Children’s Hospital maintained its standing as Louisiana’s top-ranked hospital for children for the fourth year in a row. In addition, Ochsner’s Obstetrics and Gynecology program earned national recognition, ranking No. 13 in the United States, an achievement driven by the teams at Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center (OLGMC), which includes Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital, and Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana, was recognized as the best hospital in Southwest Louisiana for the third consecutive year. It was also ranked the No. 5 hospital in the state and named the Best Regional Hospital for Community Access.

“This recognition reflects more than clinical excellence — it speaks to the compassion and dedication of our entire team,” said Patrick Gandy, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General. “For more than a century, we’ve served this region with purpose, and as part of an award-winning health system, we remain proud to deliver the highest standards of care while serving the local communities that have trusted us for generations.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals across the country using objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and the level of nursing care provided. Specialty rankings and the Procedures and Conditions ratings also examined patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million records of patient care.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “With a ‘Best Hospital’ recognition, Americans, in consultation with their medical providers, can confidently choose a regional hospital known for providing superior care for their specific illness or condition.”

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans was also rated High Performing in six additional specialties, placing it among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide in gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

It earned High Performing ratings in 21 of the 22 procedures and conditions evaluated, a distinction attained by less than 1% of hospitals in the United States. Those areas of care include abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, gynecological cancer surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, lung cancer surgery, pacemaker implantation, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

“This recognition highlights Ochsner’s legacy of excellence and our ongoing commitment to being a trusted healthcare provider across our region. We’re grateful for our teams who consistently put patients first, delivering exceptional and compassionate care,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive of Ochsner Health and president of Ochsner Clinic.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center also earned High Performing ratings in eight procedures and conditions: colon and lung cancer surgery, knee replacement, hip fracture, acute kidney failure, diabetes, stroke, and leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

The latest results continue a long tradition of recognition for Ochsner Health’s hospitals and care teams. By excelling across multiple specialties, procedures and conditions, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center have demonstrated broad clinical strength and a sustained commitment to high-quality care for patients across Louisiana.