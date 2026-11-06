New Orleans Marathon Returns for Fit Fête

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Marathon will return Nov. 14 as part of the inaugural Fit Fête Weekend, a two-day celebration of fitness, health and wellness at New Orleans City Park. Organized by New Orleans & Company and its partners, the Nov. 13-14 event will bring thousands of participants and spectators to the city for the marathon, corporate team-building competitions and a free health and wellness festival.

More than 4,000 runners from 49 states, the District of Columbia and 24 foreign countries are registered for the marathon, with 57% of participants coming from outside Louisiana. The event will include a full marathon, half marathon and 5K, with routes extending through City Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Fit Fête will also feature the New Orleans Community Games, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, with local businesses and corporations participating in team-building activities throughout City Park. The free WELLNXT NOLA Health & Wellness Festival will offer programming focused on physical, mental and emotional well-being.

- Sponsors -

The weekend’s activities will bring increased pedestrian traffic and temporary road closures to the City Park area. Park attractions and facilities will remain open to the public, except for the Louisiana Children’s Museum, which will be closed for a private event Nov. 13.

New Orleans Marathon Route and Road Closures

Most race-related road closures and detours will begin at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 14 as participants arrive at the staging area near Tad Gormley Stadium and Victory Drive.

At the start of the race, Wisner Boulevard will close between Lelong Avenue and Allen Toussaint Boulevard to accommodate runners traveling north and south. Motorists traveling east and west on cross streets will either be redirected or permitted to cross the course with assistance from New Orleans Police Department officers and New Orleans Levee Board officers stationed along the route.

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

The marathon route will take runners along Wisner Boulevard, St. Bernard Avenue and Lakeshore Drive before returning through City Park via Harrison Avenue, Diagonal Drive, Magnolia Drive, Zachary Taylor Drive, Henry Thomas Boulevard and Palm Drive. The course will finish at Roosevelt Mall.

Temporary closures and crossing restrictions will affect portions of the route, with roads reopening on a rolling basis as participants complete the double-loop course.

Residents, businesses and visitors near the race route are encouraged to allow additional travel time and plan alternative routes.

- Sponsors -

Key road closures and parking restrictions include:

Lelong Avenue: Closed from midnight Nov. 13 through 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

Closed from midnight Nov. 13 through 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14. Victory Drive: Closed from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Nov. 14 for marathon staging.

Closed from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Nov. 14 for marathon staging. Roosevelt Mall: Closed to traffic from midnight to 4 p.m. Nov. 14. Parking will be prohibited except for authorized emergency and first-responder vehicles supporting marathon security and medical operations.

Race start and expected finish times for Nov. 14:

New Orleans 5K: Starts at 6:30 a.m.; expected finish by 8:15 a.m.

Starts at 6:30 a.m.; expected finish by 8:15 a.m. New Orleans Half Marathon: Starts at 7:30 a.m.; expected finish by 11:45 a.m.

Starts at 7:30 a.m.; expected finish by 11:45 a.m. New Orleans Marathon: Starts at 7:30 a.m.; expected finish by 2:45 p.m.

Starts at 7:30 a.m.; expected finish by 2:45 p.m. Marathon post-event party: Takes place at Tad Gormley Stadium from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Detailed road closure information, a neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown, course maps, parking guidance and other race information are available in the 2026 Athlete Guide.

Free Wellness Festival Features Local Leaders

As part of the inaugural Fit Fête Weekend, the free WELLNXT NOLA Health & Wellness Festival will take place Nov. 13-14 at Tad Gormley Stadium, with doors opening at 8 a.m. both days.

The festival will feature interactive wellness experiences, fitness classes, educational workshops, health screenings, live entertainment and programming focused on physical, mental and emotional well-being. Activities will be led by health professionals, wellness experts and local and national brands, with offerings for a range of ages and fitness levels.

Among the featured sessions is “If You Love It, Live It: The New Orleans Guide to Longevity,” featuring Commander’s Palace owner Ti Adelaide Martin, Executive Chef Meg Bickford and Dr. Felicia Stoler at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

New Orleans performance coach Mackie Shilstone will join WWL-TV’s Meg Farris for “The Discipline Behind Performance,” also at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14, and his son Spencer Shilstone for “Performance Across Generations” at 1 p.m.

The festival will also include a Healthy Hospitality Hub with Turning Tables, offering free massages, physical therapy checks and benefits assistance for hospitality and service industry workers. Additional sessions will address sleep, men’s health and self-care.

Live entertainment will include DJ Jubilee and Bourbon Vieux Party Band on Nov. 13, followed by FaSho Brass Band, The Rumble and DJ Jubilee on Nov. 14. Dr. Brice “Doc” Miller and Keith “Mr. Voice of St. Aug” Wilson will serve as emcees throughout the weekend.

Admission to the WELLNXT NOLA Health & Wellness Festival is free, with advance registration encouraged at https://neworleans.com/health. Additional information about Fit Fête Weekend, including event schedules, marathon routes and parking restrictions, is available at https://www.neworleans.com/fit-fete/.