New Orleans Law Firm MBLB Earns Pro Bono Award

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana State Bar Association recognized Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett (MBLB) with a 2026 Pro Bono Publico Award at a ceremony that was hosted by the Louisiana Supreme Court on May 19. The award highlights the important and impactful work that the firm’s attorneys, as well as others, have provided to individuals in need.

MBLB’s Managing Member Alan Brackett and attorneys Alex Domingue and Katie Briuglio were in attendance to receive the award. Mr. Brackett said, “Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, LLC was founded in 1997 as a New Orleans-based litigation defense firm. One of our core values is Community: We believe in being good citizens and good people. We support our community and believe in giving back.

For many years, MBLB has focused on being a partner in advancing access to justice in this community, both with the time of our professionals and the financial support of the firm. Our attorneys are encouraged to accept pro bono referrals for our low-income neighbors facing complex civil legal challenges, whether it be for family law matters, housing disputes, or consumer issues. Our attorneys volunteer at Self-Help Resource Centers, assisting unrepresented litigants trying to navigate the court system on their own.

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We have long supported the Louisiana Bar Foundation, The Pro Bono Project, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, and the New Orleans Bar Association with its pro bono efforts. Our attorneys have served on the boards and committees of these organizations to ensure that civil legal services remain available and responsive to the needs of those who would otherwise be helpless.”

This is the second time that MBLB has been recognized for advancing access to free, quality civil legal services to the underserved members of the Greater New Orleans community. Last October, the firm received The Pro Bono Project’s 2025 Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year award. Alex Domingue was also selected as a recipient of The Pro Bono Project’s Distinguished Service Award.

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett (MBLB)

Founded in 1997, Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett is a New Orleans-based litigation defense firm with offices in New Orleans, Lafayette and Chicago. The firm expanded its southeast Louisiana presence earlier this year through a merger with Metairie-based Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero, LLC.