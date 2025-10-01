New Orleans Law Firm Irwin Fritchie Celebrates 25 Years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-based law firm, Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels LLC (Irwin Fritchie), proudly announces 25 years of service to its clients and surrounding communities.

Irwin Fritchie was founded in 2000 by six partners breaking away from one of the oldest law firms in New Orleans. The collective vision of those founding partners was rooted in their dedication to provide the highest level of client service and continues to stand at the forefront of Irwin Fritchie’s ideology 25 years later. The firm has grown to employing 100 attorneys and staff members within the state of Louisiana, as well as experiencing an expansion of its physical footprint to include offices in Baton Rouge, LA, in 2005.

Irwin Fritchie has experienced high levels of success inside the courtroom over the last quarter century, representing local, national and global organizations within a wide range of industries, including chemical manufacturers, product manufacturers, pharmaceutical and medical device manufactures, railroad companies, trucking companies, shipping companies, social media platforms, insurers and more.

- Sponsors -

“I was blessed to join this firm in February of 2008,” stated Irwin Fritchie President, Timothy F. Daniels, “as I was looking for a place that embodied my strong values and commitment to excellence. Since joining the firm, we have continued to enjoy a partnership committed to maintaining the firm’s high standards, incredible work ethic and the vigorous representation of our clients. During my time here, we have traveled the country, representing our clients in many states and, during those times, I have always felt the confidence, intelligence and strength of our people. We are 25 and proud. With a strong foundation, very talented young lawyers and an inspirational legacy, our best is yet to come.”

Irwin Fritchie attorneys have helped national and global organizations achieve positive legal results – as lead counsel and as members of skilled multi-firm teams – in trials and mediation across the world. As the successes of the firm, both inside and outside of the courtroom, continued to grow over time, so did its reputation for excellence within the legal field.

“We founded this firm 25 years ago on a simple principle: to provide our clients with the very best service and advocacy,”stated Irwin Fritchie Founding Partner, Quentin Urquhart. “Over the years, that commitment has guided every case we’ve handled, and I believe we’ve succeeded in building not only a practice respected in our local community, but one now recognized nationwide as among the very best litigation firms in the country.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Irwin Fritchie attorneys are some of the most highly recognized attorneys in the country, serving in key leadership positions in professional organizations throughout the nation and around the world, and are consistently recognized in Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and Chambers and Partners listings.

“Our success could not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our attorneys and staff,” stated Irwin Fritchie Founding Partner, Gus Fritchie. We have been blessed over the years with team members who actively seek out opportunities to better themselves in service of the firm and our clients. Celebrating these last 25 years is just as much a celebration of their commitment to Irwin Fritchie’s culture of excellence and inclusivity, which I believe is a direct cause of our success and longevity.”

Indeed, one of Irwin Fritchie’s top goals upon its founding was to create and foster a culture of collaboration, inclusivity and diversity within the firm. Leadership at Irwin Fritchie made it their mission to bring in the best attorneys and staff, no matter where they were in life’s journey, and offer them the support necessary to navigate life’s challenges, both professionally and at home.

- Sponsors -

“It has been a wonderful 25 years thanks to our incredible staff, attorneys and clients,” stated Irwin Fritchie Founding Partner, Kim Moore. The talent, teamwork and dedication has been exceptional and has shaped the firm’s legacy. Irwin Fritchie is not just a law firm – it is a place where people support each other and have tried to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Irwin Fritchie’s commitment to its local and legal communities is also well established. Attorneys within the firm aid indigent clients through organizations such as The Pro Bono Project, the Legal Aid Bureau, and the Homeless Experience Legal Protection program. The firm and its employees also regularly coordinate efforts on fundraising, and clothing and toy drives for local nonprofit organizations, like Second Harvest Food Bank, Dress for Success, and Clover New Orleans.

About Irwin Fritchie

Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels LLC serves as national, regional and local counsel for public companies, privately owned businesses, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, individuals, and insurers with civil litigation needs. We were founded in 2000 by six partners from one of the oldest firms in New Orleans who had a collective vision of creating a firm that would provide the highest level of service to our clients.