New Orleans Launches Program to Support Disadvantaged Businesses

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The City of New Orleans announced the launch of the Set-Aside Program to enhance opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs). The Set-Aside Program allows the City of New Orleans to allocate up to 25 percent of its contracts for specific procurement of goods, services, and construction work to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. This initiative ensures that certified DBEs can compete for designated contracts among themselves, rather than against larger or prime contractors.

The Set-Aside Program aims to catalyze long-term growth and give new energy to local businesses through building wealth for minority entrepreneurs and small businesses. The program also levels the playing field for DBE owners who wish to do business with the City of New Orleans, allowing them to have a fair chance.

Currently, there are 2,105 DBEs that have obtained their certification. Information regarding the Set-Aside Program has been disseminated via email to all certified DBEs. However, only 645 have registered on the City’s BRASS database, the supplier portal which allows vendors to receive solicitations, upload invoices, set up direct deposit, and view and print payment information. The criteria to participate includes previous establishment as a certified DBE and BRASS registration through the City’s supplier portal.

For assistance with BRASS registration, vendors can call the Bureau of Purchasing at (504) 658-1550. Certified vendors can also register for the BRASS portal at https://nola.gov/next/ services/doing-business-with- the-city/information-for- suppliers/register-as-a- supplier/.