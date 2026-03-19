New Orleans Launches Heat Action Plan Survey

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has launched a public survey to gather community input for the development of its first citywide Heat Action Plan. The survey will remain open through May 1st and residents are encouraged to share their experiences, concerns, and ideas to help shape how the city prepares for and responds to extreme heat.

“New Orleanians are no strangers to the heat, but as our summers get longer and hotter, we have to be smarter about how we protect our people,” said City of New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “This survey is the first step in creating a citywide strategy that treats extreme heat as the public health priority it is. I’m asking everyone to weigh in so we can build a more resilient, cooler New Orleans together.”

City officials expect the full Heat Action Plan to be completed by mid-2026.

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Extreme Heat as a Growing Public Health Threat

Extreme heat is increasingly recognized as one of the deadliest weather-related hazards in the United States. According to federal health data, heat-related illnesses kill more Americans each year than hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes, with deaths rising significantly over the past decade as temperatures climb.

Recent national data shows heat-related deaths have more than doubled in the U.S. since the early 2000s. The Gulf South is considered particularly vulnerable due to high humidity levels, which reduce the body’s ability to cool itself and increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Citywide Strategy Takes Shape

The Heat Action Plan is being led by the City’s Office of Sustainability, Department of Health & Human Services, and Office of Hazard Mitigation to establish a coordinated, citywide strategy that reduces heat risks, protects public health, and strengthens neighborhood resilience. The plan will also build on existing city efforts to expand tree canopy and nature-based cooling strategies, including shade corridors, green infrastructure, and improved access to cooling resources across neighborhoods.

As temperatures continue to rise and heat waves become more frequent and intense, the plan will guide both immediate response measures and long-term investments in cooling infrastructure and community services. In New Orleans, the number of extreme heat days has steadily increased in recent years, with longer stretches of consecutive days above 90 degrees and higher overnight temperatures that offer little relief.

Public Input to Guide the Heat Action Plan

The survey asks residents about their experiences with heat stress, how they receive emergency information, where they seek relief during extreme heat, and what cooling features and services they would like to see expanded across the city. Participation is voluntary, and responses are anonymous unless individuals choose to provide their contact information.

“Heat stress can lead to serious and sometimes life-threatening medical emergencies,” said Deputy Mayor of Health & Human Services Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “By listening directly to residents about their experiences, we can better align public health interventions, emergency response, and outreach efforts to reduce preventable harm during extreme heat events.”

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Disproportionate Impacts Across Neighborhoods

Public health experts have said that extreme heat disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, including seniors, young children, outdoor workers, and residents without reliable access to air conditioning. In cities like New Orleans, disparities in tree canopy coverage, housing quality, and energy affordability can create “urban heat islands,” where some neighborhoods experience significantly higher temperatures than others.

“This Heat Action Plan will guide how we design cooler neighborhoods, expand shade and green space, improve access to cooling centers, and strengthen communication during heat waves,” said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Sustainability Meagan Williams, who oversees the Office of Sustainability. “Community voices are essential to ensuring the plan reflects real needs and delivers lasting impact.”

Economic and Infrastructure Implications

Beyond health risks, extreme heat also carries economic consequences, increasing energy demand, straining power systems, and raising utility costs for households and businesses. Cities across the country are increasingly incorporating heat mitigation into infrastructure planning, including investments in reflective roofing, expanded tree canopy, cooling centers, and redesigned public spaces to reduce heat absorption.

In New Orleans, Groundwork New Orleans and Healthy Community Services have developed projects that combine tree planting and bioswales with solar-powered charging stations, shaded public spaces, and other resilience features designed to reduce heat exposure and support communities during extreme weather.

Heat Action Plan Timeline and Public Input

The city will host a virtual public meeting on March 30 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. to share initial findings and provide an overview of the Heat Action Plan development process. Officials encourage residents, workers, and community stakeholders to participate in the survey before May 1st and to attend the virtual meeting.

In addition to the survey, the city plans to gather input through community meetings and other engagement efforts to ensure resident priorities help shape the final plan.