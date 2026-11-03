NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jewish Community Center (New Orleans JCC) is marking the 60th anniversary of its St. Charles Avenue building with a series of events in November celebrating the organization’s history and longstanding role in the community.

The anniversary celebration includes the JCC’s annual Center Celebration fundraiser on Nov. 7, the unveiling of a historical timeline exhibit and a Nov. 11 discussion exploring the building’s history and its connection to Jewish life in New Orleans.

The yearlong observance recognizes the JCC’s current building, constructed in 1966, and the organization’s history dating back to 1855.

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New Orleans JCC Marks 60 Years on St. Charles Ave. Photo provided by the New Orleans JCC.

New Orleans JCC Anniversary Fundraiser and Historical Exhibit

The New Orleans JCC will host its annual Center Celebration fundraiser on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. This year’s event, themed “Mod About the J,” pays tribute to the building’s mid-century modern architecture.

The fundraiser supports New Orleans JCC programs and services, including its Early Childhood Center, Active Adults programming, arts and cultural activities, and health and wellness initiatives.

According to its 2025 Impact Report, the JCC recorded 348,731 visits across its Uptown and Metairie campuses, while more than 2,600 people participated in Jewish and Israeli arts and cultural programming. The organization also provided $155,820 in scholarships to help make programs and membership more accessible.

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The event will feature music by Nu Groove, a group featuring Grammy-nominated Cha Wa musician Joe Gelini and actress and singer Alix Paige. Additional activities include retro-themed décor, food, a martini bar and a raffle featuring antique-inspired jewelry.

The JCC will also unveil its 60th Anniversary Timeline Exhibit during the celebration. The exhibit will remain on display in the Grant Boardroom through December.

Featuring archival photographs, historical documents and memorabilia, the exhibit traces the organization’s history to 1855, when the Young Men’s Hebrew Association was established at Clio Street and St. Charles Avenue. It also documents the JCC’s relocation in 1948 to the former Jewish Orphans’ Home of New Orleans and the construction of its current building in 1966.

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1960s New Orleans JCC reception. Photo provided by the New Orleans JCC.

Additional information about the fundraiser is available at nojcc.org/celebration.

Cultural Arts Discussion Explores New Orleans JCC History

As part of the anniversary activities, the Cathy and Morris Bart Cultural Arts Series will present “Celebrating 60 Years in Our Home: A Legacy of Jewish Life in New Orleans,” featuring authors Marlene Trestman and Roberta Brandes Gratz, on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The discussion will explore the building’s origins as the Jewish Orphans’ Home and its role in the city’s Jewish community.

Trestman, author of The Most Fortunate Unfortunates and Fair Labor Lawyer: The Remarkable Life of New Deal Attorney and Supreme Court Advocate Bessie Margolin, will discuss the history of the Jewish Orphans’ Home and the people who lived there.

Gratz, an urbanist, journalist and historic preservation advocate, will examine the building’s place in New Orleans history and the importance of preserving community landmarks. Her books include We’re Still Here Ya Bastards: How the People of New Orleans Rebuilt Their City and Fearless Philanthropy: Edith Rosenwald Stern’s Campaigns to Transform Lives in New Orleans.

Together, the authors will discuss the connections between historic buildings, philanthropy, community resilience and the preservation of Jewish heritage in New Orleans.

Following the discussion, books by both authors will be available for purchase through Octavia Books, and a book signing will take place.

About the New Orleans JCC

With a history dating back to 1855, the New Orleans Jewish Community Center offers fitness, educational, cultural and recreational programming for people of all ages. Guided by Jewish values, the organization provides programs and services open to the broader community.