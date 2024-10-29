New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Announces New CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation (NOJHFF) has announced the appointment of Blake-Anthony Johnson as its new Chief Executive Officer. A leader in music and cultural advocacy, Johnson brings experience as a civic leader, professional musician and arts innovator to the New Orleans cultural institution.

“I deeply admire the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation for its commitment to preserving the spirit of jazz and celebrating the cultural diversity that makes this city unique. New Orleans holds personal significance for me through my family’s roots, and I am honored to serve an organization that uplifts both the legacy and future of this powerful art form, and the vibrant communities connected to it. This is a place where creativity and culture drive both daily life and economic opportunity. I’m eager to build on the Foundation’s remarkable legacy, working together to further develop programs that inspire, empower, and position our artists and traditions on the global stage, ensuring they thrive for generations to come,” said Johnson in a press release.

Previously, Johnson served as President & CEO of the Chicago Sinfonietta, a genre-bending, community-centric powerhouse in the orchestral field known for redefining audience engagement and championing innovation. During his tenure, the Sinfonietta experienced significant growth, tripling its operating budget and expanding community outreach. Johnson spearheaded innovative initiatives such as wellness summits, artist-in-residence programs, and CS360, a symphonic metaverse experience. He also successfully orchestrated the Sinfonietta’s first tour in decades, advancing the orchestra’s mission of promoting community-based programming, placemaking, and social justice through music.

- Sponsors -

Johnson also served as co-chair of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs, is a member of the Recording Academy and on Faculty at Roosevelt University’s Chicago Conservatory of Performing Arts, in addition to being a guest lecturer at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business & the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University. He is a self-taught and accomplished cellist.

“We are excited to welcome Blake-Anthony as Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working with him and our phenomenal staff to strengthen partnerships, support our culture bearers, and continue to build collaboration to support and perpetuate New Orleans’ and the state’s rich heritage. Blake-Anthony brings intellect, insight, an extraordinary depth of experience, and relationships that will enhance our work and our long-term strategic plan, said Tara Hernandez, Immediate past Board Chair and Chair of the Search Committee.

Johnson’s journey reflects a love for music and a self-taught path to international acclaim as a cellist. His performances with major symphonies worldwide have earned him accolades, and his collaborations with renowned artists underscore his commitment to artistic excellence. His leadership philosophy, shaped by mentors like Michael Tilson Thomas and Yo-Yo Ma, is rooted in creativity, inclusion, and deep respect for local culture – a principle he is eager to carry forward at the Foundation.

As CEO, Johnson’s focus will be on strengthening partnerships, securing sustainable funding, and developing programs that celebrate New Orleans’ heritage while amplifying its impact on the global stage. He will also work closely with Don Marshall, who led the Foundation for two decades, transforming it into an essential resource for local musicians, educators, and cultural institutions.

Don Marshall, who announced his retirement from the Foundation in November 2023, will serve as a valuable resource to Johnson and staff during this transition. Marshall’s NOJHFF tenure is decorated with many accomplishments that have proven to not only be beloved new additions to the institution, but fixtures. Marshall created multiple Music Festivals after Katrina (Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, Congo Square Rhythms Festival, Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival, Fiesta Latina) to support and promote Louisiana musicians in concert with the Foundation’s mission. He guided the purchase and renovation of the George & Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center into a state-of-the-art home for the Heritage School of Music and Performance Hall, he led the growth of the Foundation’s Community Partnership Program from $50,000 in awards each year to over $2,000,000 each year to Louisiana music and cultural organizations and individuals, supported the growth of the Foundation’s world-class archives and he created the Jazz & Heritage Concert Series, which presents over 30 Louisiana Music groups each year and has a worldwide reach as streamed on WWOZ, which is an asset of the Foundation.