New Orleans Investment Firm Names New Senior Directors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Leading impact investor Advantage Capital announced the expansion of its senior leadership team, appointing Franchesca Lorio as Chief Financial Officer and naming Anne Johnson as the firm’s newest Managing Director.

“As we continue to scale our operations and impact, and drive growth across all our business lines, strong leadership and commitment to excellence are required,” said Steven Stull, President, Advantage Capital. “Fran and Anne bring both. They will continue to play integral roles in the expansion and impact of our investment strategy.”

Following her promotion to Managing Director last year, Lorio will now assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, further solidifying her management of all aspects of the firm’s financial and accounting functions. She leads the firm’s reporting to investors, lenders and various stakeholders.

“I am honored to take on the role of CFO,” said Lorio. “I look forward to working closely with our senior leadership team to drive financial strategy, enhance operational efficiencies, and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Johnson will continue to help lead the firm’s strategic capital markets initiatives, driving capital formation and deepening investor relationships across the firm’s core investment platforms, while expanding and elevating her work across Advantage Capital’s Renewables, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and New Markets Tax Credit platforms.

“I’m excited to step into this leadership role at a time of tremendous opportunity for our firm,” said Johson. “I look forward to continuing our mission of mobilizing capital to the communities that need it most, while helping our investors achieve both financial returns and meaningful impact.”

Lorio and Johnson have decades of established experience and have held previous leadership positions within the firm. In their new roles, they will further cement their contributions to shaping the strategic direction of Advantage Capital going forward.

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4.3 billion in more than 1,000 companies to support more than 70,000 quality jobs. The firm also invests with intention in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities. Learn more at Advantagecap.com.