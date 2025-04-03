New Orleans Investment Firm Announces Merger with Philadelphia-Based Insight Total Stewardship

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JECohen, a New Orleans-based registered national wealth and investment management firm, announced its merger with Insight Total Stewardship, a Philadelphia-based registered investment advisory firm. Insight Total Stewardship is led by Philadelphia native Shayna Lear Harvey, CFP®, ChFC, MDiv. Harvey joined JECohen as a Partner and President of Wealth Management effective March 24.

The merger brings JECohen’s assets under management to approximately $92 million as of March 31, 2025, and marks the firm’s expansion into the Philadelphia market – another strategic initiative as JECohen works to become the most inclusive financial services firm in the country. Harvey’s new role will focus on leading and growing the firm’s team of dedicated financial advisors nationwide.

This announcement rounds out a strong start to Q1as it comes only weeks after JECohen celebrated 10 years in business and announced its strategic partnership with San Antonio-based Credit Human Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative that has more than $4 billion in assets and 250,000 members nationwide.

“This merger represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to wealth management and expand financial empowerment. We are honored to welcome Shayna to our leadership team – her vision and expertise align seamlessly with our values and strategic direction. She has already made an impact, working alongside our dedicated financial advisors, and we look forward to shaping the future of wealth management together,” said Jarrett E. Cohen, CEO & Chief Investment Officer, JECohen.

“As I celebrate 25 years in the industry, I’m excited to embark on this new chapter as a member of the JECohen team. As a passionate and dedicated financial advisor, I’ve worked to build access and financial equity for my clients and knowing that I’ll be able to continue that work alongside like-minded industry leaders such as Jarrett Cohen and Kenneth Jackson is what truly makes this move the right one for me,” said Shayna Harvey, Partner and President of Wealth Management, JECohen.

For this merger, JECohen was represented by Paul Hastings LLP, and Insight Total Stewardship was represented by Company Counsel LLC.

About JECohen

JECohen, a nationally recognized, New Orleans-based, registered wealth and investment management firm that values integrity and opportunity for all, was founded in 2015 by Jarrett E. Cohen. JECohen’s vision – to become the most inclusive financial services firm – is rooted in its approach to working with individual and institutional investors in support of their long-term goals. At JECohen, Our Business is Personal.