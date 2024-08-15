New Orleans International Airport’s Kevin Dolliole Named Airport Director of the Year by Airport Minority Advisory Council

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announced today that Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole was honored with the William “Bill” Jennings Airport Director of the Year Award by the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC).

The William “Bill” Jennings Airport Director of the Year Award is presented annually to an airport director who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in promoting diversity and inclusion in airport business and employment opportunities.

The award was announced during the AMAC Catalyst Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as part of the 39th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Dolliole. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment that reflects the rich diversity of our community.”

Dolliole, a New Orleans native with over 40 years of aviation industry experience, has served as Director of Aviation at MSY since 2017. Under Dolliole’s leadership, MSY has seen significant growth and modernization, including the successful opening of a new $1 billion terminal in 2019.

Dolliole’s extensive industry involvement includes serving as Chair of the Board of Directors for Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) and on the Policy Review Council for the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). He has also been a long-time member and supporter of AMAC, advocating for increased diversity in airport management and business opportunities.

Most recently, Dolliole along with Richmond International Airport President & CEO Perry Miller co-founded a national nonprofit organization called Soaring Scholars: Airport Minority Leadership Initiative, which aims to increase the percentage of minorities in leadership roles at U.S. airports.

The Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) is the only national, non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the full participation of minorities and women in employment and contracting opportunities throughout the aviation and aerospace industries. Since 1984, AMAC has been at the forefront of nearly every national policy initiative impacting the participation of disadvantaged businesses in airport contracting. AMAC works consistently with Congress, the federal government, aviation trade associations and strategic partners as resources for information, education and guidance on business and employment matters. AMAC represents a diverse membership of airports, corporations, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises, and professionals within the aviation and aerospace industries. For more information, visit www.amac-org.com.