New Orleans Housing Sales Slow as Prices Rise in 2026

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Realtor.com has released its 2026 Housing Forecast, projecting a national market that is slowly regaining balance after several years of limited inventory, rising costs and steep competition. While the report is national in scope, the metro-level data highlights notable dynamics in the New Orleans–Metairie region, where falling home sales and rising prices

NEW ORLEANS - Realtor.com has released its 2026 Housing Forecast, projecting a national market that is slowly regaining balance after several years of limited inventory, rising costs and steep competition. While the report is national in scope, the metro-level data highlights notable dynamics in the New Orleans–Metairie region, where falling home sales and rising prices are expected to shape the market in the year ahead.

Nationally, the real estate site predicts modest improvements: mortgage rates are projected to average 6.3% in 2026, down slightly from 2025; for-sale inventory is expected to rise 8.9%; and home sales are forecast to grow 1.7%. Rents are also expected to decline 1% nationwide, with the largest decreases in the South and West.

Local Forecast Shows Sharper Divergence

Yet the outlook for New Orleans differs in key ways. Realtor.com estimates that metro home sales will fall 4.4% in 2026 — a sharper decline than the national forecast — while prices are expected to rise 5.8%, more than double the projected national rate of 2.2%. The combination of weakening sales and continued price appreciation suggests that many local homeowners remain reluctant to list, a dynamic that mirrors the national “lock-in effect” limiting mobility for owners who secured sub-6% mortgage rates during the pandemic.

The split between declining sales and rising prices also demonstrates the market’s persistent affordability challenges. Even as the national forecast points to slightly improved affordability with the typical mortgage payment dropping below 30% of median income for the first time since 2022, New Orleans’ above-average price growth may temper those gains for local buyers.

The report anticipates sharper rent declines across the southern region of the country, a trend that could ease pressure on renters, though the forecast lacks metro-level detail and New Orleans has, to date, maintained relatively elevated rents.

Different Trajectories Across Louisiana

The statewide picture is mixed. Baton Rouge, for example, is projected to see 7.1% sales growth with 2.2% price appreciation, a markedly different trajectory from New Orleans. The contrast reflects how unevenly national housing improvements may play out across Louisiana’s two largest metros.

Realtor.com’s broader analysis highlights risks that could shift the national outlook including inflation pressures, policy uncertainty and the possibility of slower economic growth. While the report does not address Louisiana-specific factors such as insurance costs or climate-related pressures, the New Orleans metro forecast suggests that local conditions may continue to diverge from national trends in 2026.