New Orleans Hotels See Wave of Renovations and Expansions

NEW ORLEANS – A recent report from New Orleans & Company highlights a surge of hotel redevelopment across the city as New Orleans continues to attract conventions, major events and tourists. A large number of the city’s most prominent hotels are undergoing major renovations aimed at modernizing guest experiences.

According to New Orleans & Company’s latest annual report, New Orleans welcomed more than 19 million visitors in 2024 who spent a record $10.4 billion. With visitor numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels and convention bookings on the rise, hotel developers and operators are investing heavily in renovations and new properties to meet renewed demand and evolving guest expectations.

Hilton Riverside Undergoes $14 Million Renovation

The Hilton New Orleans Riverside has begun a nearly $14 million renovation of guestrooms, bathrooms, parlor rooms, corridors, elevator lobbies and vending areas in the hotel's main building. The project includes new floor, wall and ceiling finishes, updated fixtures and furnishings, and accessibility upgrades to existing ADA rooms.

Omni Royal Orleans Renovation Nears Completion

The historic Omni Royal Orleans in the French Quarter is in the midst of a comprehensive renovation scheduled for completion in early 2026. Plans include a new lobby bar, music lounge, coffee shop and fully redesigned ballroom, along with the addition of a rooftop bar and pool. The project seeks to enhance all guest-facing and event spaces while maintaining the building’s architectural character.

New Convention Center Headquarters Hotel Moves Forward

Separately, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority in January 2025 approved agreements with Omni Hotels & Resorts to develop a 1,000-room headquarters hotel across from the Convention Center. The new Omni property, which the company will own and operate, is viewed as transformative for both the city and the state’s tourism economy. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with an anticipated opening in 2029.

Downtown Development Corridor Expands

Several of the current hotel projects cluster around the Central Business District (CBD) and Convention Center corridor, reflecting event-driven redevelopment in the city’s core hospitality zones. That area continues to see public and private investment aimed at enhancing connectivity, visitor experience and economic opportunity.

Riverfront for All

In 2026, Audubon Nature Institute’s Riverfront for All project will debut, transforming working wharfs along the Mississippi River into a public park and recreational space. The initiative will link Crescent Park to the Moonwalk, creating 2.25 miles of uninterrupted riverfront access for the first time in generations. The project is expected to strengthen the downtown-to-riverfront connection and complement new hotel and convention developments nearby.

IPW 2027

At the same time, work is underway to position New Orleans as host city for IPW 2027, the U.S. Travel Association’s premier international travel marketplace. Landing the event is seen as a major economic win: IPW attracts thousands of global travel buyers, media and exhibitors, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in projected tourism spending and long-term visitation.

The convention will bring more than 1,000 U.S. exhibitors and 1,400 international buyers together at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Vision 2035

Regional leaders, including New Orleans & Company, are advancing Vision 2035, a ten-year systems plan designed to guide long-term growth across Greater New Orleans. Developed in partnership with Greater New Orleans Inc., the Urban League of Louisiana, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Jefferson Economic Development Commission and the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the initiative seeks to align economic, infrastructure and workforce strategies throughout the metro area. This effort is expected to strengthen the region’s competitiveness across a range of sectors and further support hospitality and tourism growth in the years ahead.

Hilton St. Charles to Launch Major Renovation

The Hilton New Orleans on St. Charles Avenue will begin a property-wide renovation in early 2026. Led by New Orleans–based HRI Hospitality’s in-house construction team, HCI Construction, the project will overhaul all public areas, meeting spaces, guest rooms and suites. Plans also call for a reimagined lobby bar and new presidential suites.

Marriott Warehouse Arts District Reopens After Redevelopment

The New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District reopened following an extensive redevelopment that introduced redesigned guest rooms and bathrooms, two new ballrooms, 21 upgraded meeting spaces and a 24-hour speakeasy-style M Club. The project also added a Greatroom lobby and an art gallery adjacent to a new private event space.

Fairmont and Element Open in Former Bank of New Orleans Building

Two new hotels, the Fairmont Hotel & Resort and the Element by Marriott, have opened inside the former Bank of New Orleans building. The Fairmont features 250 guestrooms, including 40 suites, more than 20,000 square feet of meeting space and a 10,000-square-foot spa. The Element by Marriott adds 216 extended-stay guest rooms as part of the same mixed-use development.

JW Marriott Completes Sustainable Event Space Redesign

The JW Marriott recently completed a redesign of its 22 meeting and event spaces totaling more than 24,000 sq. ft. The renovation incorporates a range of sustainable upgrades, from energy-efficient lighting and waste-diversion practices to greener material selections. The project also features major updates to the Vieux Carré Grand Ballroom, Promenade Room and Orleans Room.