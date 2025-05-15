New Orleans Hosts 3,000 from 44 Countries for Otolaryngology

NEW ORLEANS – The 2025 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM), a joint meeting of eight otolaryngological societies, is being held May 14-18 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Recognized as the premier educational and technology forum for the subspecialties in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, this year’s meeting marks the first time COSM will be held in New Orleans, welcoming more than 3,000 otolaryngologists, surgeons, residents, and exhibitors from 44 countries.

COSM have been held annually since 1970, making 2025 the 55th year of this premier event.

The program includes guest lectures from prominent surgical leaders, a robust lineup of courses and scientific sessions, and dozens of research presentations addressing current issues in diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of ENT-related conditions. Attendees will also explore over 850 scientific posters and take part in “Meet the Leaders in Otolaryngology” events offering guidance to trainees.

More than 80 companies will showcase the latest medical technologies and services in the exhibit hall, and over 100 affiliate meetings and networking events are scheduled to take place throughout the week.

A highlight of the 2025 conference will be a special session marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, reflecting on the challenges of practicing medicine with limited resources during times of crisis.

The event also marks a leadership milestone, as Dr. Gregory Grillone concludes his eight-year tenure as COSM Chair, a moment that will be formally recognized during the meeting.

In support of the next generation of medical professionals, COSM has awarded 24 Travel Awards to trainees this year, with a focus on early-year students from the region.

Founded in 1970, COSM was established to keep surgeons current on emerging trends and best practices in otolaryngology. The eight participating societies in the 2025 meeting include:

American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS)

American Broncho-Esophagological Association (ABEA)

American Head and Neck Society (AHNS)

American Laryngological Association (ALA)

American Neurotology Society (ANS)

American Otological Society (AOS)

American Rhinologic Society (ARS)

Otolaryngology, also known as ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medicine, is a medical specialty focused on the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the head and neck, particularly those affecting the ears, nose, throat, sinuses, larynx (voice box), mouth, and structures of the neck and face.

Otolaryngology treats hearing loss, balance disorders, ear infections, tinnitus, chronic sinusitis, nasal obstruction, allergies, loss of smell, swallowing disorders, thyroid and salivary gland disorders, tonsil and adenoid problems, cosmetic procedures and reconstructive surgery, obstructive sleep apnea, and more.

About the 2025 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings

The mission of the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) is to bring together the membership of the COSM societies, Otolaryngology residents in training, medical students and allied health professionals for the purpose of disseminating and exchanging the latest cutting edge clinical and basic scientific research. COSM is the premier educational and technology forum for providing the subspecialties in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery with an opportunity to improve and expand their knowledge and skills thereby enhancing the quality of patient care.