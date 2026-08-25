New Orleans Hosts $175K Foosball Championship

NEW ORLEANS — More than 800 competitive foosball players from more than 30 countries are expected in New Orleans Sept. 2-6 for the 2026 World Foosball Tour World Championships of Foosball.

The tournament will be held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans and will feature a $175,000 guaranteed prize pool, the largest in World Foosball Tour history.

The championships return to New Orleans after the city hosted the 2025 event, which drew 725 players and competitors from more than 20 countries. Last year’s tournament offered a $155,000 prize pool, making this year’s $175,000 purse a $20,000 increase.

- Sponsors -

Louisiana has the largest competitive foosball player base in the United States, according to tournament organizers, and is home to several of the sport’s top-ranked players. They include defending world champion and No. 1-ranked women’s player Sullivan Rue and Costa Rican-born Brandon Muñoz, a Lafayette resident who is currently the No. 2-ranked men’s player. Rue won both the Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles titles at the 2025 championships in New Orleans, earning her third women’s singles world championship and fifth women’s doubles title.

Competitors will play across 100 Tornado foosball tables during the five-day tournament, which will include appearances by current world champions, Hall of Fame players and top-ranked international competitors.

International Foosball Competition Comes to New Orleans

Championship matches will be held in a dedicated Finals Arena inside the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, featuring broadcast lighting, multi-camera coverage and live commentary. Competition will also be livestreamed for audiences outside New Orleans.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The tournament will include a Table 100 Pit Area offering lessons, pop-up events, player experiences and other activities focused on player development and the competitive foosball community.

Organizers expect the five-day event to generate economic activity in New Orleans through hotel stays, dining, transportation and entertainment associated with the more than 800 competitors and other attendees traveling to the city. Tourism is a major contributor to the local economy, with 19.46 million visitors spending $10.8 billion in New Orleans in 2025, according to New Orleans & Company.

The World Foosball Tour said the 2026 championship will feature expanded international participation and its largest World Championship production to date.