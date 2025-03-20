New Orleans Hospital Awarded Primary Heart Attack Center Certification

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health is proud to announce that Touro has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Heart Attack Center Certification.

“Being recognized as a Primary Heart Attack Center reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of cardiac care,” said Dr. Leonard M. Glade, interventional cardiologist at Touro. “Every minute matters when treating a heart attack, and this certification underscores our team’s dedication to ensuring patients receive timely, evidence-based care that ultimately saves lives.”

In order to be considered for this recognition, Touro underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management, performance improvement and delivering and facilitating clinical care. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“The Primary Heart Attack Center Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend Touro for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

“We congratulate Touro for this outstanding achievement,” says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for cardiac patients.”

About Touro

Touro has been serving the New Orleans community for over 170 years, and today we are the city’s only community-based, non-profit, faith-based hospital offering comprehensive healthcare services at every stage of life, from delivering generations of New Orleans babies to providing comprehensive cardiac, cancer, and senior care. Touro is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit health system.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.