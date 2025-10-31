South Louisiana is seeing a surge of healthcare construction, with hospitals and universities investing hundreds of millions in new research labs, specialty clinics, children’s facilities and major campus redevelopments. The following are…….

Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital

This past April, Ochsner Health broke ground on the largest construction project in its history with the development of the $300 million Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital on its Jefferson Highway campus. The hospital will span five stories and 343,000 square feet and is expected to open in early 2028.

Designed as a state-of-the-art, family-centered space, the facility will expand Ochsner’s pediatric capacity, which currently treats 100,000 children each year.

“We will be able to expand our critical care beds and operating suites, create a Level IV surgical NICU, increase our dedicated pediatric emergency department and create more collaborative, multidisciplinary spaces for our nationally recognized care teams,” said Dana Bledsoe, CEO of Ochsner Children’s Hospital. “All of this will lead to more care and better outcomes for pediatric patients in Louisiana and beyond.”

LSU Health New Orleans Medical Education Building

In the heart of Downtown, LSU Health New Orleans is leading the city’s biggest research laboratory renovation — a $109 million overhaul of the Medical Education Building (MEB), designed to modernize facilities and expand research capacity.

The $85 million construction effort, part of a $109 million total project budget, involves the complete renovation of three full floors and part of a fourth. Roof alterations and building-wide system upgrades will support new advanced equipment, while open-plan laboratory neighborhoods and reconfigured floor plans will make room for more principal investigator teams.

“This project will provide 150,000 square feet of state-of-the-art medical research laboratory space that will support our existing research teams as well as position the institution to recruit top-tier researchers from around the world,” said Dr. Steve Nelson, chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “In addition to serving as a learning environment for both research faculty and students, creating a cutting-edge laboratory space is a critical step on our pathway to achieving National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation, which will transform the developing medical district in New Orleans, stimulate economic growth for the city and state and provide world-class cancer care for the people of Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

After about 18 months of design work, Louisiana-based construction company Lemoine began work in late 2023 and expects to conclude the project in spring 2026. Nelson said that one of the greatest challenges has been carrying out extensive renovations in a facility that must remain in daily use.

“This project is particularly complex since the design called for fully demolishing the interiors of the three upper floors and adding two three-story-high glazed openings to two sides of the building,” he explained. “Additionally, this building houses the main large auditorium for the school of medicine, as well as offices and the cafeteria.”

Nelson emphasized that the existing laboratories were more than 50 years old and outdated. The modernization effort, he said, is not only about supporting current faculty and students, but also about positioning LSU Health New Orleans for long-term growth and leadership in biomedical research.

Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline

As work progresses on the new children’s hospital, Ochsner is preparing to break ground on another major investment: the Ochsner Medical Complex — Airline in Metairie, near Airline Drive and Tom Benson Way.

“The facility will serve as a hub for comprehensive health and wellness, empowering athletes and the community alike to achieve optimal performance and overall well-being,” explained Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health.

The $45.6 million outpatient facility is slated to begin construction later this year and is expected to open in late 2027.

North Oaks Health System – Multiple Expansions

In September, North Oaks Health System completed its largest outpatient expansion to date with the opening of a five-story clinic building in Hammond. The $50 million, 95,809-square-foot facility, known as North Oaks Building 3, allowed the system to consolidate nine specialty clinics and 20 providers.

But the Hammond project is just the beginning. North Oaks has more than $160 million in additional investments planned over the next three years, including a new outpatient rehabilitation center set to open in early 2026. The facility will more than double the hospital’s current rehab space, positioning the North Oaks Health System to meet rising demand.

Plans also extend into education and workforce development. By 2030, North Oaks’ Graduate Medical Education (GME) program aims to train up to 48 residents annually in an effort to build a physician pipeline for the Northshore.

In partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University and Northshore Technical Community College, North Oaks is also backing major capital projects. At Northshore Technical Community College, a designated 15-acre site will house an 85,000-square-foot Health Sciences Center of Excellence, tripling student capacity and expanding to more than 25 programs of study.

At Southeastern, North Oaks is sponsoring a renovation and expansion of the Dugas Center and Strawberry Stadium to create the North Oaks Health System Academic and Athletic Complex, strengthening sports medicine, academic and athletic facilities alike.

“These partnerships are a powerful example of what can be achieved when local institutions come together with a shared commitment to education, health and community well-being,” said Michele Kidd Sutton, president and CEO of North Oaks Health System and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). “They support workforce readiness while contributing to a healthier, more vibrant region.”

Tulane Expands Footprint in New Orleans and Covington

Tulane University is also advancing a series of major construction projects that will expand its research presence both downtown and on the Northshore.

At the Tulane School of Medicine, the Hutchinson Memorial Building is undergoing a $35 million renovation that will transform its seventh floor into modern laboratory space. The project will create capacity for about 20 additional principal investigators, with completion expected in 2025.

One of the city’s most ambitious redevelopment efforts also involves Tulane. The university has committed to occupy roughly 500,000 square feet in the former Charity Hospital at 1532 Tulane Avenue, where academic, research and innovation space will anchor a larger mixed-use program. Following New Orleans City Council approval in June 2025, the redevelopment team has moved forward with design, abatement and preparation work.

Beyond New Orleans, Tulane is expanding its facilities in Covington. The Tulane National Primate Research Center celebrated the opening of a 10,000-square-foot office building and a 1,000-square-foot biomedical laboratory in July, strengthening both administrative and research capacity at the site.

Manning Family Children’s Hospital — Walker’s Imaginarium

Construction is well underway at Manning Family Children’s hospital on Walker’s Imaginarium, a two-story, 15,000-square-foot enrichment center designed to enhance pediatric care through play. The $16 million project broke ground in January, moved into full construction in February, and is on track for completion by the end of 2026.

Made possible through philanthropy, the Imaginarium reflects broad community investment in children’s health. The Imaginarium honors Walker Beery, founder of the nonprofit Kids Join the Fight, who lost his battle to pediatric brain cancer. Walker’s Imaginarium will include two floors of exhibits and activity spaces that include an immersive “Funky Forest” and “Percussion Tree” to a sports zone, a nine-hole “Putt Putt Parishes” mini golf course and a “Krewe of Walker Float” exhibit designed by Kern Studios.

“We have put together an expert project team to help bring the dream of Walker’s Imaginarium to life,” said Kristen Robinson, VP of marketing and institutional advancement at Manning Family Children’s.

Designed by New Orleans-based EskewDumezRipple+, with exhibit design by California firm Gyroscope, the center is being fabricated locally by Solomon Group and built by Lemoine. A Seacrest Studios (a specially designed broadcast media studio) will also be part of the facility, made possible through the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and architecture firm HGA.

“It was important to partner with local companies who are familiar with our campus, our Louisiana communities and have a proven track record of success,” said Robinson. “Gyroscope brings expertise in child enrichment and children’s museum spaces, previously serving as the exhibit design partner for the Louisiana Children’s Museum. Their passion and expertise have taken this vision and turned it into something far beyond what we had hoped for.”

LCMC Expansion Projects Across the Region

While Walker’s Imaginarium stands out as a centerpiece project at Manning Family Children’s, it is one of several major construction efforts moving forward across the LCMC Health system. University Medical Center is carrying out a $1.7 million cancer center expansion, New Orleans East Hospital is adding a $10 million behavioral health unit with 16 inpatient beds, and West Jefferson Medical Center is investing $3.2 million in a new MRI. East Jefferson General Hospital is also working on more than $50 million in upgrades, highlighted by a $22 million emergency department expansion and significant infrastructure improvements.

