New Orleans Foundation Announces Dates for Signature Fundraising Event

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) has announced the dates for one of its signature initiatives – GiveNOLA Day – an annual 24-hour online giving event designed to inspire community members to support local nonprofit organizations.

Since its inception in 2013, GiveNOLA Day has raised over $64.3 million for nonprofits across the region, providing critical funding to sustain and expand their services.

GNOF manages more than 900 charitable funds supporting causes such as housing, disaster relief, education, and workforce development. Past initiatives include the Community Revitalization Fund, which supported the construction of nearly 9,500 housing units post-Hurricane Katrina, and the Gulf Coast Oil Spill Fund, which provided relief following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

This year GiveNOLA Day will feature a range of special incentives, including the “Lagniappe Fund,” which amplifies donations to participating nonprofits.

GiveNOLA Day 2025 Details

Date and Time: May 6 from 12:00:01 a.m. to 11:59:59 p.m.​

Early Giving Period

Date: April 28 through May 5 – Donations made during this period will be processed immediately, allowing donors to contribute ahead of the main event.​

Community Impact

Second Harvest Food Bank: Donations have enabled the organization to provide thousands of meals and snacks to children daily during summer vacation, stock shelves at hundreds of food pantries across South Louisiana, and operate mobile pantries delivering fresh food to areas with limited access to grocery stores.​

Youth Empowerment Project (YEP): Contributions have supported YEP’s mission to engage underserved young people through community-based education, mentoring, and employment readiness programs, helping them develop skills and strengthen ties to their communities.​

ACLU of Louisiana: Funds raised have assisted in advancing racial justice initiatives and dismantling systemic racism across the state, ensuring equal justice for all Louisianans.​

Turning Tables: Support has allowed this organization to increase its visibility and capacity, expanding efforts to provide mentorship and career pathways in the hospitality industry for individuals from marginalized communities.​

Northshore Food Bank: Donations have sustained nutritional programs for residents facing food insecurity and bolstered responses to increased demand during events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.​

Beyond fundraising, GiveNOLA Day strengthens the nonprofit sector by enhancing visibility and encouraging community engagement. It provides an opportunity for organizations to share their missions and stories, building connections with new supporters and reinforcing relationships with existing donors.​

Additional Initiatives by GNOF

In addition to GiveNOLA Day, GNOF leads several programs aimed at strengthening the nonprofit sector and addressing community needs:​

Nonprofit Leadership & Effectiveness Program: Since 2011, GNOF has worked with hundreds of nonprofits to enhance governance, leadership, and management. The program offers resources such as coaching, webinars, and workshops to help organizations increase their effectiveness and sustainability.​

Grant Opportunities: GNOF manages various grant programs supporting initiatives in areas like arts and culture, education, environment, and social services. Notable funds include the Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans, the New Orleans Recreation and Culture Fund, and the Parks and Parkways Tree Planting Grant.​

Disaster Response and Restoration: GNOF plays a pivotal role in coordinating disaster response efforts, mobilizing resources, and providing grants to support recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of events like Hurricane Ida.

About the Greater New Orleans Foundation

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to driving positive impact through philanthropy, leadership, and action in the Greater New Orleans region. Established in 1923, GNOF connects donors with causes they are passionate about, aiming to create a vibrant, sustainable, and just community for all.