New Orleans Foundation Announces $210K in Grants to 18 Non-Profits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, have announced that eighteen non-profit organizations across the Gulf South have been named the latest Opportunity Grant recipients for their partnership efforts with rebuilding organizations, first-time homebuyer programs and non-profit housing developers.

The 2024 Opportunity Grants, totaling $210,000, were allocated to a variety of worthy organizations across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Funding for the 2024 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants is part of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program.

Top grant award winners include Rebuilding Together New Orleans, Bogalusa Rebirth, Blueprint Ministries of San Antonio, and Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside based in Clearwater, Florida.

Additional organizations that received competitive grants include:

• Metropolitan Ministries (Tampa, Florida)

• Bright Community Trust, Incorporated (Port Richey, Florida)

• Enterprise Community Partners, Incorporated (New Orleans, Louisiana)

• Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio, Incorporated (San Antonio, Texas)

• Bayou District Foundation (New Orleans, Louisiana)

• Habitat for Humanity Sarasota (Sarasota, Florida)

• Saint Petersburg Neighborhood Housing Services, Incorporated (Saint Petersburg, Florida)

• Habitat for Humanity Baldwin County (Summerdale, Alabama)

• West 30’s Redemption Company, Incorporated (Mandeville, Louisiana)

• Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West (Mandeville, Louisiana)

• New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, Incorporated (New Orleans, Louisiana)

• Houston Habitat for Humanity (Houston, Texas)

• Mississippi Heroes (Gulfport, Mississippi)

• Habitat for Humanity MS Gulf Coast, Incorporated (Gulfport, Mississippi)

The Greater New Orleans Foundation continues to play a pivotal role in generating awareness about the grants, in addition to managing the grant application process.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Hancock Whitney as we continue our longstanding partnership to make impactful grants in our community and across the Gulf South,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “At the Greater New Orleans Foundation, we are honored to work with such generous organizations like Hancock Whitney to advance their charitable giving. We know the selfless work of this year’s grantees will help create an even more thriving region for us all.”

Each year, Hancock Whitney receives and considers a multitude of grant applications before determining recipients.

“We’re proud to recognize these outstanding organizations for their dedication to helping new homeowners navigate program options and supporting development efforts that assist existing homeowners in protecting, renovating, and strengthening their homes – a vital need that continues to grow across the Gulf South,” said Ashley Aubrey Harrison, Senior Vice President and Director of Community and Development Programs at Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney currently supports non-profit organizations serving 31 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and non-MSAs in the organization’s footprint.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Greater New Orleans Foundation

With roots extending 100 years, the Greater New Orleans Foundation connects generous people to the causes that spark their passion. As one of the most trusted philanthropic organizations in the region, we work every day to drive positive impact through philanthropy, leadership and action in our thirteen-parish region. In addition to grant making, we convene people, resources, and ideas to create intelligent strategies and solutions to meet our region’s greatest challenges. We are proud to serve as a vocal civic leader with our partners to ensure a vibrant, sustainable, and just region for all.