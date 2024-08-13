New Orleans Film Society Appoints Carroll Morton as New Exec Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) has announced the appointment of Carroll Morton as its new Executive Director. Morton joins NOFS with an a background in the New Orleans film industry — serving as the director of the City of New Orleans Film Office since 2018 — and a deep commitment to the growth and preservation of the city’s cultural heritage. Now, as Executive Director of NOFS, Morton will continue to expand the mission of NOFS by promoting and amplifying the diverse voices of filmmakers through film and film-related programming that inspire, educate, challenge and entertain its audiences.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Executive Director at the New Orleans Film Society,” said Morton in a press release. “This organization has long been a cornerstone of our city’s cultural landscape, and I am eager to work alongside the incredible team at NOFS to build on its legacy. Together, we will continue to champion the film industry in New Orleans, ensuring it remains a vibrant and integral part of our economic and cultural heritage.”

During her tenure as director of the New Orleans Film Office, Morton made significant contributions including establishing the city’s first film industry workforce training program, advising on key film legislation, developing comprehensive film policies and protocols and enhancing film data tracking systems. Her collaboration with economic development organizations brought substantial film business investments to New Orleans.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Carroll Morton as our new Executive Director,” said Laura Ashley, Board President of the New Orleans Film Society. “Her experience, vision and dedication to the New Orleans film community make her the perfect leader to take NOFS to the next level. We are confident that under her leadership, NOFS will continue to flourish and expand its impact.”

The NOFS is guided by a dynamic board of directors composed of industry veterans with extensive experience and connections including, Jonathan McHugh (producer, director and music supervisor), Elston Howard (supervising location manager, and member of Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), Peter Schlessel (former studio president and producer), Greg Lucas (management and operations of Preservation Hall), Virginia McCollam (producer and supervising location manager), Steve Rehage (founder and Producer of The VooDoo Music + Arts Experience) and Doug Spearman (writer/director/producer and actor) and honorary board members Jennifer Coolidge, John Goodman and Wendell Pierce.

The New Orleans Film Fest is set for October 16-27 (16-22 in-person; 16-27 virtual cinema). More announcements and films will be revealed soon. To purchase passes and learn more, visit www.neworleansfilmsociety.org/attend.