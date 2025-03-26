New Orleans Film Society Announces Special Screening with Star New Orleans Native

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) has announced a special New Orleans premiere screening of the feature film “LILLY”, starring New Orleans native Patricia Clarkson on April 2 at The Prytania Theatre (red carpet begins at 7:00 p.m. with the screening at 7:30 p.m.). A Q+A session with Patricia Clarkson will follow the screening, which will include a retrospective of highlights from her career.

NOFS is offering tickets to attend the film and the Q+A session following the screening (limited seating available). Tickets can be purchased here: Lilly | NOFS Year-Round Events.

Each year, NOFS honors noted figures in the film industry (with a spotlight on Louisiana film) and is excited to award Patricia Clarkson with the 2025 Celluloid Hero award. Previous recipients of the Celluloid Hero award include actors John Goodman, Bryan Batt and Matthew McConaughey, actors and filmmakers Harry Shearer and Benh Zeitlin, Second Line Stages owner Susan Brennan, Prytania Theatre operator Rene Brunet and local theater-chain owner T.G. “Teddy” Solomon.

- Sponsors -

Clarkson is a native of New Orleans and an accomplished actress with a storied career. As the daughter of Jackie Clarkson, who led the New Orleans City Council for many years, Clarkson has experienced great success in the industry receiving several awards including a Golden Globe, three Primetime Emmy Awards as well as an Academy Award and a Tony Award nomination.

LILLY has previously screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where it was awarded the Anti-Defamation League “Stand-Up Award.” The film will be released exclusively in theaters beginning May 9.

About the New Orleans Film Society

The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to promote, nurture, and amplify the diverse voices of filmmakers and to facilitate conversations through film and film-related programming that inspire, educate, challenge and entertain our audiences.

Founded in 1989, NOFS produces the Oscar®-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival annually and invests year-round in building a vibrant film culture in the South to share transformative cinematic experiences with audiences, and connect dynamic filmmakers to career-advancing resources. Year-round programming includes free and low-cost screenings for members and the broader community of cinephiles in New Orleans, a 27-year running French Film Festival featuring contemporary and classic French cinema, and filmmaker professional development programs created to nurture diverse voices in filmmaking in the American South. NOFS is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The New Orleans Film Society is supported by grants from the Ford Foundation; The National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; Perspective Fund; and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The City of New Orleans supports NOFS’s programs through a Community Arts Grant administered by Arts New Orleans.