New Orleans Film Festival Unveils 2026 Lineup

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Film Society has announced the first wave of films and programming for the 37th annual New Orleans Film Festival, which will take place Oct. 22-27 at venues across the city and continue virtually through Nov. 1.

The Oscar-qualifying festival will feature 175 films, including 53 made in Louisiana. The designation means films that win certain festival awards can become eligible for consideration for the Academy Awards.

The Contemporary Arts Center will serve as the festival’s main hub, with screenings and events also planned at Prytania Theatre Uptown, The Broad Theater, The Historic New Orleans Collection and CIVIC Theatre. Andscape, a Black-led content studio from Disney and ESPN, is the presenting sponsor.

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The festival will open Oct. 22 with the world premiere of “Victory,” a new documentary about New Orleans soul legend Irma Thomas. Directed by Ben Chace, the film follows the 83-year-old “Soul Queen of New Orleans” as she returns to her gospel roots to record an album with a group of musicians that includes Lauren Daigle, Valerie June, Cyril and Ivan Neville, Charlie Gabriel and Trombone Shorty.

The documentary also looks back at Thomas’ life and career, from becoming a mother as a teenager and trying to enter the music business during segregation to her emergence as one of New Orleans’ most enduring musical figures.

“Last year’s New Orleans Film Festival was the biggest in our history, and rather than slowing down, we used that momentum to dream even bigger,” said Dodd Loomis, executive director of the New Orleans Film Society. “This year’s lineup celebrates the full spectrum of cinema, from remarkable Louisiana filmmakers and emerging new Southern talent to some of the year’s most anticipated films.”

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The festival’s competition lineup was selected from nearly 4,000 submissions and includes filmmakers from 38 countries, with feature-length and short films spanning documentary, fiction, animation and experimental filmmaking.

Louisiana Films in the New Orleans Film Festival Spotlight

Among the announced selections is the world premiere of “The Dew Drop Inn: Resistance and Resilience,” a documentary chronicling the history of the legendary New Orleans music venue and its role on the Chitlin’ Circuit, the network of venues that provided performance opportunities for Black musicians during segregation.

Other selections include “Loves Company,” a dark comedy shot in New Orleans starring Rachel Dratch and New Orleans actor Brian Batt, and “Matininó,” which participated in the festival’s South Pitch program in 2022 before premiering at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year. South Pitch gives Southern filmmakers an opportunity to present works in progress to a panel of film industry professionals and compete for support to advance their projects.

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The festival will also host the world premiere of “Scrim,” which tells the story of the New Orleans rescue dog whose repeated escapes turned him into a local celebrity and inspired artwork, tattoos and widespread interest in his story.

“Some Kind of Refuge,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, offers an intimate look at the community living along the Mississippi River batture, the land between the river and its levees.

Beyond screenings, the festival will offer a free Filmmaker Conference with more than 40 events at the Contemporary Arts Center. Presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation, the conference will include workshops, panels, live podcast recordings, lunch-and-learn sessions and conversations with filmmakers and industry professionals. All conference events will be free and open to the public.

The festival will also include programming focused on technology, music and Louisiana’s film industry. Made in Louisiana Day on Oct. 26 will bring together industry professionals, filmmakers, creatives and production workers for screenings, discussions and networking focused on Louisiana-based productions and the state’s film economy.

On Oct. 27, REEL Futures Day will connect more than 1,300 high school and college students with career opportunities in Louisiana’s film and entertainment industry. Programming will include events for high school and college students and discussions with industry professionals. This year’s high school programming will also introduce students to sports filming and the skills involved in capturing live athletic events.

Ticket Options for New Orleans Film Festival Expand

The Helis Foundation’s First Ticket On Us program will return for a fourth year, providing New Orleans residents with a promotional code for one free ticket to a festival film or shorts program. More than 1,000 free tickets were redeemed through the initiative last year, according to the Film Society.

New this year, one theater at The Broad Theater will operate as a pay-what-you-will screening room throughout the festival, allowing moviegoers to choose what they pay for screenings scheduled in that theater.

The festival is also introducing an Unlimited Film Package for $99, or $85 for New Orleans Film Society members, providing access to unlimited in-person and virtual screenings.

All Access passes are currently on sale. Additional pass options go on sale Sept. 3, followed by the release of the full screening schedule Sept. 17. Individual tickets go on sale to Film Society members Sept. 21 and to the general public Sept. 24.

The New Orleans Film Festival runs Oct. 22-27, with its Virtual Cinema available Oct. 22-Nov. 1.