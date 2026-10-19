New Orleans Favors Buyers Despite Rising Rates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans housing market continues to favor buyers, offering greater negotiating power even as rising mortgage rates make homes more expensive to finance, according to Realtor.com’s latest quarterly Market Clock report, released Oct. 19.

Realtor.com’s Market Clock tracks housing market conditions using inventory levels, completed sales and projected sales based on contract activity. Its 12-position clock measures the balance between buyers and sellers and indicates whether a market is moving toward more buyer-friendly or seller-friendly conditions.

The New Orleans-Metairie metro area was classified as a “late buyer’s market” in the report, placing it among 17 of the nation’s 99 largest metropolitan areas where housing conditions favor buyers. Baton Rouge was also classified as a buyer’s market, though at an earlier stage. The designation indicates that home sales in New Orleans are beginning to pick up, but price reductions remain common, while Baton Rouge is at a stage characterized by plentiful inventory and sellers beginning to lower asking prices.

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New Orleans and Baton Rouge are part of a broader trend across the South, which accounts for 14 of the nation’s 17 buyer’s markets. But while buyers may have more room to negotiate on prices and contract terms, mortgage rates above 7% are reducing how much home they can afford.

New Orleans and Region Home Prices and Inventory

Realtor.com’s September 2026 housing data showed a median listing price of $287,000 in the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, down 8.8% from a year earlier. Homes spent a median of 80 days on the market, compared with 61 days nationally, indicating that homes are taking longer to sell in New Orleans than they are nationally.

In Baton Rouge, the median listing price was $298,250, down 2% year over year. Homes spent a median of 74 days on the market, slightly less than in New Orleans.

Despite the decline in asking prices, available inventory changed relatively little in New Orleans, increasing just 0.5% from September 2025. Baton Rouge saw a larger increase of 4.6% in active listings over the same period.

The findings are consistent with trends discussed at the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS’ Oct. 8 Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium. Gary Wagner, an economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, reported that Greater New Orleans home sales were up 6.1% year over year through August, although monthly sales remained below pre-pandemic levels. Wagner described the market as “thawing,” with improving sales activity despite continued challenges involving financing costs.

Rising Rates Reduce Purchasing Power

While buyers in New Orleans and other markets may have more negotiating leverage, higher mortgage rates are limiting how much they can afford to spend. According to Realtor.com, mortgage rates climbed from 6.66% in late August to 7.40% on Oct. 8, an increase of 74 basis points in just over a month.

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For a buyer with a $2,000 monthly principal-and-interest budget, that increase translates to a 7.2% reduction in purchasing power, or more than $22,000 less in the home price they can afford.

“More buyers can negotiate in more markets, but a bigger negotiating advantage doesn’t always mean more affordability,” said Jake Krimmel, senior economist at Realtor.com. “As rates rise, the same monthly budget supports a lower home price. Market leverage and purchasing power are moving in opposite directions right now.”

Financing isn’t the only affordability challenge facing Greater New Orleans buyers. Cameron Lombardo, chairman of NOMAR’s 2026 Forecast Symposium, also identified insurance costs as a major factor affecting what buyers can afford and whether renovations or new construction are financially feasible.

National Housing Market Shifts Toward Buyers

The national Market Clock reading moved from 3 o’clock to 4 o’clock over the past quarter, indicating that the overall housing market is shifting further toward buyers. Of the 99 metropolitan areas analyzed, 49 were classified as balanced but moving toward buyers, compared with 27 seller’s markets, 17 buyer’s markets and six balanced markets moving toward sellers.

Over the past year, the number of seller’s markets declined from 39 to 27, while the number of buyer’s markets increased from 13 to 17. The shift has not been uniform across the country, with 16 of the Midwest’s 18 metropolitan areas remaining seller’s markets, in contrast to the buyer-friendly conditions across much of the South.

The Realtor.com Market Clock report also found that 41 metropolitan areas changed Market Clock positions during the past quarter, reflecting shifting housing conditions across the country. Looking ahead, Realtor.com identified several additional Southern metropolitan areas that could move into buyer’s-market territory, including Atlanta, Augusta, Charleston, Chattanooga, Jacksonville and Memphis. Those markets are currently classified as balanced but moving toward buyers.

Biz New Orleans Magazine Editor’s Note: The October 2026 issue of Biz New Orleans Magazine focuses on real estate, with more stories examining the trends, developments and opportunities shaping the Greater New Orleans market. Click here to explore the issue.