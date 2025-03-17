New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Improves Vendor Experience

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has joined Central Bidding, an online platform that will help streamline the bidding process and enhance the efficiency of its competitive bid system. As it does for more than 300 agencies and parishes around the state—including Jefferson Parish and the Port of New Orleans— Central Bidding is now handling the advertisement of bid services for the Convention Center, allowing registered contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service firms to view and bid on contracts electronically.

Registering for Central Bidding is free. All registered users can view opportunities and bid documents, receive notifications, and upload bid forms into the system. While membership options exist for interested users, all small and emerging businesses (SEBs) and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) registered with NOENMCC will receive full access to Central Bidding at no charge.

The Convention Center works diligently each year to create opportunities for Louisiana’s small business community to thrive. Since the Convention Center’s SEB program launched in 2019, 1,621 certified local vendors have registered and more than $43 million in contracts has been awarded to SEBs and DBEs. Central Bidding joins the NOENMCC’s website and the SEBconnect platform in advertising bidding opportunities, reinforcing the Convention Center’s commitment to make seeking new contracts easy and convenient.

Businesses registered with Central Bidding will receive automatic notifications for solicitations that align with their goods or services. The platform will notify users of updated bidding documents and allow them to submit bids and proposals electronically in Central Bidding. Electronic submission of proposals will replace the need for hard copies or third-party deliveries, improving the process and saving time for both the Convention Center and its vendors. Bid documents will remain encrypted and inaccessible until the official bid opening date/time, ensuring transparency and fairness for all users. Once business owners register for free, they can view bid documents and submit proposals electronically on the Central Bidding website.

“Joining Central Bidding at the Convention Center marks a major advancement in our efforts to enhance accessibility and efficiency in our procurement process,” said Alita Caparotta, Convention Center Interim President and CEO. “By simplifying the bidding process for vendors, we are saving our small business owners and employees’ time. We look forward to the positive impact it will have in expanding opportunities for businesses of all sizes to work with the Convention Center.”

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center encourages all current and potential vendors to register with Central Bidding, as this will now serve as the primary platform for accessing bidding opportunities and submitting proposals. By registering, businesses can take full advantage of the improved process, ensuring they stay informed and can compete for future contracts. For more information on how to register, visit exhallnola.com. Interested businesses can find bidding opportunities advertised on exhallnola.com, the SEBconnect website and mobile application, The New Orleans Advocate and the Central Bidding website.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.