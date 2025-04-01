New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Accepting Nominations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) and the Urban League of Louisiana open nominations for the fifth annual Morial Awards. These prestigious awards recognize a small business and a corporation making exceptional contributions to sustainability and growth in communities and enterprises over the last year. The awards showcase the efforts of Louisiana businesses driving economic impact and innovation. Submissions are due May 2, and the winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony on June 26.

Now in its fifth year, these prestigious awards honor the legacy of Ernest N. Morial, the former New Orleans mayor and namesake of the Convention Center. Renowned as a civil rights leader and political trailblazer, Morial made history in 1977 as the city’s first Black mayor. He played a pivotal role in advocating for the Convention Center’s development, envisioning it as a catalyst for economic growth—particularly benefiting local and diverse small businesses. The Morial Awards continue to celebrate individuals and organizations that uphold and advance this vision in today’s business and community landscapes.

“The success of local vendors is vital to the Convention Center’s mission, and the Morial Awards allow us to highlight businesses that share this dedication,” said Russ Allen, President of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, which oversees the NOENMCC. “These awards not only honor excellence in our business community but also celebrate Mayor Morial’s (the Center’s namesake) enduring impact. We encourage businesses to apply and look forward to recognizing their achievements.”

- Sponsors -

The Morial Awards are sponsored by Urban League of Louisiana. Last year, Small Business of the Year was awarded to Obatala Sciences and Corporation of the Year was awarded to Verius Property Group (VPG). Applications are currently open, and submissions are due May 2. Find the application and eligibility information at morialaward.com.

The Convention Center is dedicated to supporting New Orleans’ business community through its SEB Program. Since its launch in 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded $43 million in contracts to SEB and DBE vendors. To learn more about the NOENMCC’s Small and Emerging Business Program, visit exhallnola.com.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.

About the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s (Authority) exclusive mission is to finance, construct and operate facilities in order to attract and conduct conventions, trade shows and other events that support and expand the economy of both the State of Louisiana and New Orleans Region. The Authority is composed of a 13-member board of commissioners, ten appointed by the Governor of Louisiana, and three appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans. Since 1985, event activity at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments.

- Sponsors -

About the Urban League

The mission of the Urban League of Louisiana is to assist African Americans and other communities seeking equity to secure economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights. We implement our mission through programs in the areas of education and youth development, workforce and economic development, public policy and advocacy initiatives.