New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) 2025 Unveils Summit Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), the Gulf South’s premier event for business, innovation, and culture, has announced its lineup for the NOEW Summit, happening March 27-28 at Loyola University New Orleans. The NOEW Summit is the culminating event of NOEW 2025 and anchors the free, week-long celebration of entrepreneurship across the city. Now in its 14th year, NOEW runs March 24 – March 29. To register for the NOEW Summit and other NOEW events, visit here.

The NOEW Summit is designed for entrepreneurs at all stages. Among those who should attend include investors looking for their next big opportunity, business leaders navigating change, students preparing for careers in innovation and entrepreneurship, and anyone in the Greater New Orleans community interested in supporting and elevating our city’s future. Previously held at Gallier Hall, the NOEW Summit features a lineup led by many leading business institutions and NOEW partners.

“Bringing the Summit to Loyola strengthens our commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Robert “Bobby” Savoie, Dean of Loyola’s College of Business. “We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic gathering of business leaders, students, and visionaries to our campus.”

Loyola is co-producing NOEW 2025 with The Idea Village.

NOEW 2025 Sessions

Taking place at Loyola over two days on three stages, NOEW Summit sessions include:

Starting Again: Lessons Learned & The AI-Driven Future – Matt Wisdom, founder of TurboSquid, and Chris Meaux, founder of WAITR, share key lessons from their first companies, how they’re approaching entrepreneurship differently this time, and how AI is reshaping the startup landscape.

– Matt Wisdom, founder of TurboSquid, and Chris Meaux, founder of WAITR, share key lessons from their first companies, how they’re approaching entrepreneurship differently this time, and how AI is reshaping the startup landscape. Spotlight on Local Success: Exiting in Music Tech – Jim Odom, founder of PreSonus, shares his journey of building and exiting a globally recognized music tech company.

– Jim Odom, founder of PreSonus, shares his journey of building and exiting a globally recognized music tech company. The Future of New Orleans’ Brand – Walt Leger, President of New Orleans & Co., The Idea Village CEO, Jon Atkinson, & guests, explore how innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship are fueling the city’s next chapter in hospitality and economic development.

– Walt Leger, President of New Orleans & Co., The Idea Village CEO, Jon Atkinson, & guests, explore how innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship are fueling the city’s next chapter in hospitality and economic development. Startup NOIR NOLA – A dedicated mini-summit celebrating Black entrepreneurs and investors, with a lineup focused on funding, scaling, and breaking barriers to growth.

– A dedicated mini-summit celebrating Black entrepreneurs and investors, with a lineup focused on funding, scaling, and breaking barriers to growth. The Party Starts Here: The Business of Festivals – A look inside how executives of WRSTBND, Gate52, and a soon-to-be-announced festival are redefining the festival experience.

– A look inside how executives of WRSTBND, Gate52, and a soon-to-be-announced festival are redefining the festival experience. Universities as Catalysts for Innovation in Louisiana – Josh Fleig (LA.IO) leads a conversation with Dr. Xavier Cole (Loyola), Greg Trahan (LSU), and Tará Lopez (SELU) to discuss how Louisiana’s universities are fueling economic growth in the Gulf South.

– Josh Fleig (LA.IO) leads a conversation with Dr. Xavier Cole (Loyola), Greg Trahan (LSU), and Tará Lopez (SELU) to discuss how Louisiana’s universities are fueling economic growth in the Gulf South. Transforming NOLA’s Hospitality Landscape – Amy Sins (Chef & Restaurateur) Larry Morrow (The Morrow Group, Morrow’s, Morrow Steak) and Robert LeBlanc (The Chloe, Sylvain, Barrel Proof) discuss the future of hospitality and nightlife in New Orleans, as well as their expansion into new markets.

– Amy Sins (Chef & Restaurateur) Larry Morrow (The Morrow Group, Morrow’s, Morrow Steak) and Robert LeBlanc (The Chloe, Sylvain, Barrel Proof) discuss the future of hospitality and nightlife in New Orleans, as well as their expansion into new markets. IDEApitch – NOEW’s signature high-growth startup showcase, where The Idea Village’s alumni compete for an investment prize and prestige of winning this annual treasured pitch competition.

– NOEW’s signature high-growth startup showcase, where The Idea Village’s alumni compete for an investment prize and prestige of winning this annual treasured pitch competition. My Black Country: Songs & Stories – Alice Randall, Dusky Waters, and Teena May – Hosted by Arthel Neville, the final NOEW event will feature the new MY BLACK COUNTRY memoir and album by award-winning author and songwriter Alice Randall with guest performances by Black Americana Festival artist/entrepreneurs Dusky Waters and Teena May, and artists Grace Gibson, Leyla McCalla and special guests. Presented in partnership with Loyola’s College of Music and Media and the New Orleans Book Festival.

“NOEW has always been about pushing big ideas forward,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “The 2025 Summit builds on that legacy with a lineup that speaks to the future of business, the creative economy, and the role New Orleans plays in shaping both.”

From its new home at Loyola University, this year’s NOEW Summit delivers a bold and forward-looking agenda built to inspire, equip, and connect the region’s entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

The NOEW Summit is just one part of NOEW 2025. Throughout the week, the city will be alive with curated programming from leading entrepreneurial and business organizations, including Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University, The Beach at UNO, The CECD, GNO, Inc., The Idea Village, Nieux Society, Tulane University Innovation Institute, and Xavier University.

NOEW week kicks off March 24 with NOEW In Your Neighborhood (NIYN) offering more than 35 partner-driven events in various parts of the city. From workshops and networking to panels and pitch competitions, NIYN connects and elevates founders, investors, and business leaders while showcasing the innovation and resilience that define New Orleans’ entrepreneurial ecosystem.

NOEW 2025 Sponsors

NOEW 2025 is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors whose contributions help drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth across the Gulf South.

Leading the sponsorship lineup as Platinum Sponsors are JPMorgan Chase & Co., LA.IO, Ochsner Health, New Orleans Tourism & Cultural Fund (NOTCF), Jones Walker, StartupNOIR NOLA in partnership with GNO Inc., Verizon Business, The Vault Collective (TVC), and Commander’s Palace.

Joining as Gold Sponsors are Newlab, WRSTBND, New Orleans & Co., and AOS. Further strengthening the event, Silver Sponsors include Ellie Rand Public Relations, Bayou Brands, EO Louisiana, and Finance New Orleans. Bronze Sponsors include: Excella, Performance Health Partners, and Presson Productions.

In addition to corporate sponsorship, NOEW is bolstered by the dedication of Community Partners such as Gulf Coast Bank, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, Halliburton Labs, and New Orleans Book Festival. The event’s reach is further amplified by media partners such as BizNewOrleans, Axios New Orleans, WWNO, and NOLA.com, who help share the stories of NOEW’s entrepreneurs and innovators with a broad audience.

About NOEW 2025

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2025 (March 24-29) is an annual week-long celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, co-produced by The Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD) at Loyola University’s College of Business and The Idea Village. Spanning venues across New Orleans, NOEW 2025 culminates in The NOEW Summit at Loyola University, featuring dynamic programming designed to empower and connect entrepreneurs across the Gulf South. www.noew.org

About the Center for Entrepreneurships and Community Development

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD) at Loyola University’s College of Business is an award-winning hub for entrepreneurial activity across campus and a vital link to the New Orleans entrepreneurial community. At the CECD, students and community members alike can develop their skills to turn ideas into profitable ventures, network with the next great startup founders, and experience why New Orleans is ranked one of the best cities in the country for young entrepreneurs. www.startup.loyno.edu

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 20,100 entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. A 501(c)3 non-profit, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy.