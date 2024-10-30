New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Announces 2025 Dates & New Partnership

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), a celebration of entrepreneurship, culture, and innovation, will return for its 14th year the week of March 24-29, 2025. The annual event that connects the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem will be co-produced by The Idea Village and, for the first time, The Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD) at Loyola University’s College of Business.

The collaboration between The Idea Village and Loyola College of Business highlights a shared commitment to driving growth, innovation, and impact for New Orleans’ diverse business community. NOEW 2025 will once again bring together entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, and community leaders for a week-long series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, pitch competitions, and networking opportunities aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and strengthening regional collaboration.

“Our partnership with Loyola will create even more opportunities for our city’s entrepreneurial community to thrive,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “As co-producer and host, Loyola brings innovative faculty, energetic students, and leadership in entrepreneurial education. The partnership strengthens the natural connection between education and business and lays the groundwork for long-term economic growth in the Gulf South,” he said.

“Loyola is uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of NOEW,” said Bobby Savoie, Dean of the Loyola College of Business. “Our emphasis on experiential learning aligns seamlessly with NOEW’s mission, and we’re thrilled to partner with The Idea Village to bring this event to our campus. Together, we aim to institutionalize its impact within the local and regional community, creating a sustainable platform for innovation and entrepreneurship.” Savoie was recently named Dean of the Loyola College of Business after serving as temporary Dean since January 2024.

As one of the Gulf South’s top universities, Loyola will showcase its Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD). As a leader in innovation, Loyola and its CECD will leverage an extensive network to create dynamic programming. The partnership will deliver hands-on experiential learning opportunities that bring together students, business leaders, and the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering collaboration and providing emerging entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and support they need.

“NOEW has always championed entrepreneurship by and for New Orleans,” said Sam McCabe, Director at the CECD. “Bringing the event to Loyola provides a natural platform for students to engage in real-world experiences and showcases our city’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to a wider audience.”

Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village, agrees. “NOEW not only serves as a vital platform for celebrating and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of New Orleans, but also as a critical ‘front door’ for aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them find entry points to the many resources available to them,” he said.

NOEW 2024 drew 5,400 attendees. NOEW 2025 aims to continue growing this broad audience, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and entrepreneurial development. With Loyola at the helm, in partnership with The Idea Village and the broader business community, NOEW 2025 will create an even greater platform to drive innovation, growth, and connection across the Gulf South. For updates on registration, speakers, and programming announcements for NOEW 2025, sign up for the newsletter at www.noew.org.