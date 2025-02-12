New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2025 Announces Schedule of 14th Annual Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), the city’s premier celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation, returns for its 14th year from Monday, March 24 through Saturday, March 29. A preview of this year’s schedule is now available for the six-day festival, which features programming led by top organizations supporting founders, investors, and business leaders, along with dozens of independently produced events happening across the city.

Attendees are encouraged to visit NOEW.org to explore the full schedule, RSVP for events, and start building their personalized NOEW experience. Early registration is recommended to secure a spot for the NOEW Summit, March 27-28, featuring high-profile speakers, industry leaders, and must-attend sessions.

NOEW 2025 Highlights

Coalition Partners

For 2025, NOEW is strengthened by a coalition of the city’s top organizations hosting programming at venues across the city. They include the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University, The Beach at UNO, The CECD, GNO, Inc., The Idea Village, Nieux Society, Tulane University Innovation Institute, and Xavier University.

NOEW in Your Neighborhood

NOEW in Your Neighborhood (NIYN) will feature 35+ free, independently produced events across New Orleans’ entrepreneurial ecosystem. From expert-led conversations and networking mixers to hands-on workshops in a uniquely local way. Highlights include:

About Place: Inspiring Innovation Through Workplace Design, AOS Interior Environments, March 25, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

WELLDOWN Wednesday: The Wellness Blueprint for Changemakers, WELLDOWN, March 26, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Celebrating Culinary Entrepreneurship, My House Events, March 27, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Funding the Future: Financial Strategies for Business Growth, Rhysen Inc, March 28, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Women Inspiring Change Brunch, Viva NOLA Magazine, March 29, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

NOEW SCHEDULE

Monday, March 24

Tulane Business Model Competition Semi-Finals (Hosted by the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University) – Watch top student-run ventures from across the country compete for a chance to win $125,000 in cash prizes.

Future of Energy x The Beach at UNO (Hosted by The Beach at UNO at Nieux Society) – A full day of programming featuring panels on nature-based solutions, an interactive startup showcase, and an AI-driven session exploring how university research drives energy innovation, capped off with an exclusive evening soiree.

BioSpark: Igniting Your Biotech Venture (Hosted by Xavier University of Louisiana) – A hands-on workshop exploring the steps to launching a successful biotech company, with insights on applications in medicine, agriculture, and environmental preservation.

Badge Pickup & Networking (at Nieux Society)

NOEW in Your Neighborhood Events – Community-driven events happening across the city.

Tuesday, March 25

Tulane Business Model Competition Finals (Hosted by the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University) – The top three ventures from the semi-finals pitch for the grand prize of $125,000.

IDEAcorps MBA Consulting Challenge (Hosted by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development at Loyola University’s College of Business and The Idea Village) – MBA teams partner with local startups, culminating in a high-stakes pitch competition where teams compete for over $30,000 in prizes.

WorkNOLA Talent Den x Work in Tech (Hosted by GNO, Inc.) – A lively networking and recruiting event connecting tech talent with industry leaders, featuring job opportunities, engaging discussions, and a relaxed social atmosphere.

Badge Pickup & Networking (at Nieux Society)

NOEW in Your Neighborhood Events – Community-driven events happening across the city.

Wednesday, March 26

Tulane Innovation Day (Hosted by the Tulane University Innovation Institute) – Experience groundbreaking research and entrepreneurial ventures at Tulane’s $50K Demo Day, featuring startup pitches, expert panels, and the Taylor Changemaker Showcase highlighting social innovation projects.

3rd Coast Venture Summit (Invite-Only) (Hosted by The Idea Village at Tulane University) – A private gathering of top investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders shaping the future of venture capital in the Gulf South.

Badge Pickup & Networking (at Nieux Society)

NOEW in Your Neighborhood Events – Community-driven events happening across the city.

March 27 – March 28

NOEW Summit (Hosted by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development at Loyola University’s College of Business and The Idea Village) – The flagship two-day event featuring expert-led programming, networking opportunities, and the Entrepreneur’s Showcase. The Summit also includes the IDEApitch Competition, where top startups pitch to investors in a high-energy competition.

3rd Coast Venture Summit (Invite-Only) (Hosted by The Idea Village at Tulane University) – Exclusive discussions and networking with top investors and startup leaders.

5th Annual 101 Small Business Conference: Jazzing Up Success (Hosted by Xavier University of Louisiana) – A multi-day conference featuring expert panels, workshops, and networking tailored for entrepreneurs and small business owners, covering funding strategies, AI, marketing, policy updates, and more.

New Orleans Book Festival (Hosted by Tulane University) – A citywide celebration of literature, featuring renowned authors, panel discussions, and special events that bring book lovers together.

NOEW in Your Neighborhood Events – Community-driven events happening across the city.

March 29

New Orleans Book Festival Continues (Hosted by Tulane University) – More author talks, book signings, and literary events.

NOEW in Your Neighborhood Events – Community-driven events happening across the city.

Visit NOEW.org to register for a free pass and explore the full schedule.