New Orleans Enhances Infrastructure with Key Road and Sidewalk Improvements

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 14, 2024) — The New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW) is actively engaged in multiple infrastructure projects aimed at improving roadways and sidewalks throughout the city. Key updates include ongoing work on Poydras Street, Julia and Howard Extensions, Girod Street, and various repairs in the Central Business District and French Quarter, all focused on enhancing safety and accessibility for residents and visitors.

Ongoing infrastructure improvements in New Orleans include road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs on Poydras Street, with nighttime paving operations expected to finish by October 2024. Julia and Howard extensions have completed roadway repairs, while Girod Street has reopened after repairs, though sidewalk work continues. Upgrades on North Rampart, Iberville, Burgundy and Canal Streets involve waterline and drainage work, leading to several closed intersections. Additionally, sidewalk repairs in the Central Business District and French Quarter are enhancing safety and accessibility, with recent work on Magazine, Tchoupitoulas and Camp Streets now complete.

In August, Biz detailed the way in which the Greater New Orleans Inc. launched an online tool designed to help residents and visitors navigate road closures and construction areas. The site was prepared for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX in February and aimed to be a centralized resource where users can view road status updates, closures and construction schedules.

- Sponsors -

DPW aims to ensure that important information reaches a wide audience, including businesses, residents and hospitality workers in the Central Business District and French Quarter. Community members are encouraged to share DPW’s weekly updates with neighbors and staff, and to post information in breakrooms.

To stay informed about street closures related to these repairs, residents can sign up for the Department of Public Works Road Construction Alerts, which provide direct updates on city-related road construction, including traffic notifications and other impacts.

For more information and for a detailed list of infrastructure projects, visit here.