New Orleans East Hospital Launches Book Vending Machine

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans East Hospital (NOEH) has announced a new partnership with The Center for Literacy & Learning to install a Book Vending Machine in the hospital’s Emergency Department. This initiative is designed to promote literacy and address “book deserts” by offering children a free book of their own following their medical care.

“For a child, a hospital can be a frightening place. A book vending machine in our emergency room does more than just promote literacy – it offers comfort, distraction and a sense of normalcy in a moment of fear,” said Dr. Takeisha C. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NOEH. “New Orleans East Hospital is honored to be part of this solution-based intervention. A book in the hands of a child opens their mind to exploration and possibility. This initiative reflects our aspiration to help open doors to more possibilities for the families we serve.”

Hospital leadership and community partners gathered at the hospital today to cut a ribbon and officially unveil the machine. By placing this machine in the Emergency Department waiting room, a location many families rely on for accessible care, we are ensuring that moments of medical stress are paired with a positive experience that supports learning and imagination long after the visit ends. After receiving care, pediatric patients will be given a token to select a book to keep.

“We know that access to books and frequent reading at home play a pivotal role in a child’s academic success,” said Dr. John Wyble, Chief Executive Officer of The Center for Literacy & Learning. “This partnership allows us to place books directly in the hands of families when reading can offer support during critical moments and in the times that follow.”

While this marks the second installation of its kind in Louisiana, it is the first-ever to be located within a hospital setting and the first in New Orleans. This milestone highlights the growing collaboration between healthcare systems and community organizations to strengthen family outcomes through accessible literacy.

About New Orleans East Hospital

New Orleans East Hospital is focused on delivering health care and supporting community education in Eastern New Orleans, emphasizing patient-centered care and community partnership. The hospital aims to contribute to improved health outcomes while playing an active role in the area’s ongoing revitalization efforts. New Orleans East Hospital is a member of LCMC Health, an eight-hospital system serving patients across the Gulf Coast region. More information is available at www.noehospital.org.