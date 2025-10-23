New Orleans East Hospital Celebrates its 11th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans East Hospital (NOEH) is inviting the New Orleans area community to Night Out at NOEH, a special evening of celebration and connection commemorating our 11th anniversary. The event will take place on Oct. 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the hospital campus located at 5620 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127.

“Night Out at NOEH is more than an anniversary celebration, it’s a reflection of who we are as a hospital and as a community. New Orleans East Hospital has stood as a place where care and community come together. For 11 years, we have been here and we are still here as a place where neighbors can connect, families find support, and everyone is welcomed with open arms,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, President and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital.

Night Out at NOEH promises to be more than just an event – it’s a true community night for everyone. Guests will enjoy a free dinner, a wonderful opportunity to connect with neighbors and community leaders while enjoying a complimentary meal.

The event will also feature resource partners offering valuable information and services from a variety of local organizations dedicated to health, wellness, and community support.

Families are encouraged to attend and bring their children to the Kids Area, which will feature engaging, hands-on activities presented by the Louisiana Children’s Museum and the Audubon Nature Institute.

Rounding out the evening will be live entertainment, and giveaways creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness that reflect the spirit of New Orleans East for all ages.

Over the past eleven years, NOEH has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of health, healing, and hope for the residents of New Orleans East. Since its opening, NOEH has been committed to delivering quality, accessible healthcare to our community, strengthening the neighborhood by providing compassionate care close to home.

“This year, as we reach our 11-year milestone, we recognize that our success is made possible by the incredible people who make New Orleans East such a united community — and that includes you.”

“In today’s challenging healthcare environment, including recent reductions in Medicaid funding in Louisiana, the role of community-based healthcare providers is more critical than ever,” NOEH said in a statement. “Louisiana hospitals are bracing for major impacts as Medicaid cuts take hold, underscoring the importance of institutions like the New Orleans East Hospital that remain committed to serving all members of our community.”

Night Out at NOEH is free and open to the public. For more information, visit noehospital.org.