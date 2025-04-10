New Orleans Credit Union Boosts Financial Literacy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To commemorate National Financial Literacy Month in April, Credit Human has announced a community relations effort aimed at providing essential financial education to residents of New Orleans. In collaboration with local non-profit organizations, including organizations like HRI Community Resources, Inc. (HCR) and Bastion Community of Resilience, Credit Human is committed to helping alleviate financial stress in a community where approximately 70 percent of residents live paycheck-to-paycheck.

“At Credit Human, we understand that financial literacy is more than just a skill—it’s a pathway to empowerment and resilience and is key to reducing financial stress,” said Jennifer “J.J.” Jaskierny, New Orleans Operations Manager, Credit Human. “Our commitment to community service flows from our belief that by equipping individuals with essential financial knowledge atop tools that do not exploit in the name of profit, we can help break the cycle of financial stress that so many in New Orleans face. Partnering with local non-profits allows us to meet people where they are, fostering a culture of support and collaboration that improves entire communities – one household at a time.”

In April, Credit Human is hosting a series of specialized financial literacy workshops designed to empower attendees with practical knowledge and resources. These workshops are taking place at the Blue Plate Artist Lofts, a notable HRI property, and at Bastion Community of Resilience, which provides vital housing, services and employment opportunities specifically targeted to veterans and their families. Previous events have included another HRI property, Bywater Art Lofts, as well various activities with Baldwin & Co.

Workshops are designed to address a variety of financial topics, including budgeting, credit management, debt reduction, and saving strategies, as well as showing practical pathways towards home ownership, retirement and generational wealth creation. The sessions aim to establish a foundation upon which participants can understand tools that may be confusing or that they couldn’t access previously, empowering sound financial decisions and fostering resilience in a market where financial stress is a common challenge.

“Partnering with Credit Human to provide these workshops is a testament to our dedication to the communities we serve,” said Tiffany Martinez, resource director of HCR. “By delivering financial education and resources directly to the doorsteps of our residents, we’re not just creating housing, we’re investing in their long-term prosperity and helping individuals meet their unique goals.”

Bastion Community of Resilience, dedicated to empowering veterans and their families, is also committed to this initiative. Bastion’s Executive Director Jackson Smith emphasized the importance of financial literacy in transforming lives.

“For many veterans, the transition to civilian life can be challenging, not only in finding work but managing finances as well,” Smith said. “These workshops are critical in providing our residents with the necessary tools to navigate their financial journey more effectively. Bastion’s goals of reinforcement and resilience match perfectly with Credit Human’s mission.”

This initiative comes at a critical time as many New Orleans residents face financial uncertainties, underscoring the need for accessible financial education, Jaskierny said. Through engaging and interactive sessions, attendees will learn to tackle their immediate financial challenges while planning for a more secure future.

“By focusing on financial literacy and collaborating with significant local partners like HRI Properties and Bastion, we are taking concrete steps toward ensuring that the residents of New Orleans have the skills and knowledge to rise above financial challenges,” Jaskierny added. “We believe these kinds of partnerships will leave a lasting impact on the community.”

The financial literacy workshops are out in the community and led by specialists from Financial Health Centers that have been embedded in neighborhoods throughout New Orleans. These centers are open to anyone who needs guidance – even without being a member of the credit union. This is all part of Credit Human’s commitment to support the New Orleans market with information that can improve people’s relationship with money and ultimately their financial and mental well-being. Credit Human is actively looking to provide these same financial literacy resources to other community organizations and non-profits, with more events upcoming. For more information about coordinating a free financial literacy workshop, contact Credit Human toll-free at 1-800-688-7228.

About Credit Human Credit Union

Credit Human is dedicated to providing financial solutions with integrity and purpose. With roots in San Antonio, Texas, and now New Orleans, we are committed to empowering our members through sensible products, personalized support, and a focus on building financial well-being and reducing financial stress in the communities we serve. For more information, visit CreditHuman.com.

HRI Community Resources, Inc. (An affiliate of HRI Communities)

HRI Community Resources, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) that improves the lives of residents of affordable and mixed-income apartment communities by connecting families and individuals to programs and resources to help reach their goals and fostering positive change in the surrounding neighborhoods.

HCR currently provides resources and partner support to residents living in affordable housing in New Orleans, Lake Charles, Houma, Hammond, and New Iberia, in Louisiana. For more information, visit: HRI Communities.

About Bastion Community of Resilience

Bastion is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds communities of connection and person centered care to empower veterans and their families to achieve resilience and whole health. For more information, visit JoinBastion.org.