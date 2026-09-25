New Orleans Convention Season Draws 225,000

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is heading into the final months of 2026 with a slate of major conventions expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city, including large gatherings focused on clean water, healthcare, real estate and the maritime industry.

New Orleans & Company said 14 major conventions, conferences and meetings held or scheduled between September and the end of the year are expected to attract at least 225,000 attendees from more than 60 countries. Hundreds of additional meetings and events are taking place at hotels and other venues throughout the city during the same period.

Meetings and conventions generate more than $2 billion in direct spending annually in New Orleans, supporting hotels, restaurants, transportation companies, attractions and other businesses, according to New Orleans & Company.

- Sponsors -

New Orleans welcomed 19.46 million visitors who spent $10.8 billion in 2025, according to New Orleans & Company. The city also ranked No. 5 among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations in the United States for 2026.

The fall calendar also included Psych Congress and the YMCA of the USA General Assembly, which were held earlier in September.

Among the largest remaining events is WEFTEC 2026, the Water Environment Federation’s annual conference, which is expected to bring about 18,000 attendees to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Sept. 28-30.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s annual meeting is expected to draw about 24,000 attendees Oct. 8-12, followed by several other large gatherings during November and December.

The Diving Equipment and Marketing Association expects about 10,000 attendees for DEMA Show 2026 Nov. 3-6, while the National Association of Realtors expects about 11,000 for NAR NXT Nov. 5-9.

The International WorkBoat Show is expected to bring approximately 14,000 attendees Dec. 2-4, and the American Society of Hematology’s Annual Meeting & Exposition is projected to draw about 17,500 attendees Dec. 11-15.

- Sponsors -

Investing in Convention Infrastructure

“Every convention is an opportunity—to strengthen our economy, support our people, showcase our city and build relationships that can endure long after the meeting ends,” said Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

Leger said New Orleans is competing with cities around the country that are investing in convention centers, headquarters hotels and other visitor infrastructure.

New Orleans is also preparing to expand its convention infrastructure with the planned 1,000-room Omni New Orleans headquarters hotel adjacent to the Convention Center. The approximately $600 million project cleared a major state hurdle Sept. 17 when the Louisiana State Bond Commission unanimously approved key financing agreements. The hotel is expected to break ground in late 2026 and open in 2030.

Other conventions scheduled before the end of the year include the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, Opportunity Finance Network’s OFN42, the American Association for Respiratory Care Congress, the National Communication Association’s annual convention and the Association for Career & Technical Education’s CareerTech VISION.