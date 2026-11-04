New Orleans Convention Center Wins Regional Honor

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has been named Best Convention Center in the Southeast region by Northstar Meetings Group’s 2026 Stella Awards.

Presented by Northstar Meetings Group, the 10th annual Stella Awards honor 243 organizations, with industry professionals selecting NOENMCC for its excellence across the meetings industry as a top destination for meetings and events. Finalists in each category were determined by industry professionals during an open voting period, while winners were selected by an expert panel of judges overseen by the editors of Northstar Meetings Group’s leading brands, Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Meeting Newsand Incentive.

“Being named the Best Convention Center reflects the experience our team delivers every day,” said Jim Cook, Convention Center President and CEO. “We’re building on that strength by looking ahead to what our customers will need, creating opportunities for small businesses and making investments that keep New Orleans and Louisiana competitive. From improvements throughout the Convention Center to the headquarters hotel and our workforce, each investment is part of a larger vision to attract business, create opportunity and strengthen our economy for generations to come.”

- Sponsors -

$763 Million Convention Center Modernization Moves Forward

The Best Convention Center recognition comes as NOENMCC moves into the next phase of its $763 million Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which focuses on modernizing the facility, enhancing technology and refreshing interior spaces without disrupting a robust events calendar. With interior improvements 85% complete, NOENMCC is moving into exterior improvements and a complete renovation of the La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom.

Beyond the facility renovations, site preparations are underway for the planned 1,000-room Omni headquarters hotel. Progress in the neighboring River District will further enhance the campus experience with new places to stay, gather, dine and explore upriver.

Since opening in 1985, the Convention Center has generated $93.2 billion in economic impact, supporting tourism, hospitality, local businesses and jobs throughout Louisiana.