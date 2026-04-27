New Orleans Convention Center to Host Pitch Competition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is now accepting submissions for the WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition, to be held June 11 at the Convention Center. The yearly event is a substantial opportunity for small businesses to pitch their shelf-ready retail product to successful business leaders and even have their products sold inside the Convention Center. This event culminates phase 1 of the Convention Center’s WIN Series, which offers small businesses free access to foundational knowledge and growth opportunities.

Hosted by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s Small & Emerging Business (SEB) Program, WIN: Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition will be a high-energy ‘Shark Tank’-style competition where local business owners can pitch their retail products to a panel of judges. Judges will evaluate the pitches and products based on market, branding and more. The winning business owner will have the opportunity to sell their product inside Dutch’s Corner, the Convention Center’s in-house convenience store, which sees nearly 800,000 visitors each year.

“As we wrap up Phase 1 of the WIN Series, we’re pleased to see the growth of our SEBs and hear about their unique, shelf-ready products. The energy of the competition, combined with thoughtful feedback from our expert panel of judges, is a great way to close out this series of events,” said LaToya Martin, NOENMCC SEB Program Manager. “The Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition is a meaningful way for the Convention Center to help SEBs gain valuable business insights, and featuring a local product from the competition in our store makes it even more impactful.”

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The WIN: Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition is June 11, 2026. Entrepreneurs can submit their product here by May 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Following Phase 1, WIN will pick up from July through November with Phase 2: Meet the Primes. Phase 2 focuses on preparing construction and service vendors for procurement opportunities. This track will include workshops on:

Estimating, Bidding & Responding to RFPs

Presenting Your Company to Primes & Stakeholders

Phase 2 will conclude with the Meet the Primes Forum in November, acting as a structured “reverse trade show” allowing SEBs to present directly to prime contractors, the Convention Center and other stakeholders.

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“The Convention Center continues to keep Mayor Ernest N. Morial’s mission alive by increasing exposure for small and emerging businesses,” said Jim Cook, president and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “We are eager to hear the excellent ideas our small businesses bring to the competition and are proud to nurture and enable entrepreneurs to build their skills and networks through initiatives like the WIN Series.”

Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to SEB and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) vendors. Through initiatives like WIN and the SEBconnect website and app, the Convention Center expands access for local businesses and assists with their growth.