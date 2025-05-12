New Orleans Convention Center Re-Opens The Warehouse

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is expanding capacity to accommodate private events, corporate functions and community activations with a new venue space called The Warehouse at the Convention Center. The venue, previously known as the Sugar Mill, is accepting bookings beginning now through April 1, 2026.

Located directly across from the Convention Center in downtown New Orleans, The Warehouse at the Convention Center features a 25,000-square-foot main floor and a 15,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard. After acquiring the venue earlier this year, NOENMCC updated the interior, and added energy-efficient lighting as part of the renovation. The venue can host more than 4,000 guests indoors, and accommodate up to 6,500 guests when including the adjoining landscaped courtyard.

The NOENMCC will oversee the property’s operations and programming, with plans to host events through Mardi Gras 2026. The sales team has begun booking the space, with availability open to a wide range of event types.

“Adding The Warehouse at the Convention Center to our folio of event space extends exciting options so to our existing clients while we extend our award winning service to the multitude of clients who have used the Sugar Mill for the past 20+ years.,” said Alita Caparotta, Interim President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

As with the Convention Center, the new space will have the flexibility to host a diverse mix of organizations, including local cultural groups, nonprofits and convention clients seeking unique and customizable spaces.

Details on booking, availability and venue specifications for The Warehouse at the Convention Center are available at mccno.com/planners/special-spaces.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.