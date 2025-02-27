New Orleans Convention Center Announces New Assistant Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Sidney Rillieux, III to Assistant Director of Facility Management (Building Maintenance). In a role that helps ensure the safety, functionality and sustainability of the facility and its operational needs, Rillieux manages the carpentry, masonry, painting and vehicle maintenance divisions.

One of the NOENMCC’s most senior employees, Rillieux first joined the Convention Center in 1994 as an officer in the public safety department before transitioning to vehicle maintenance. Progressing through the ranks, he advanced from M1, M2, and M3 mechanic roles to become shop foreman in 2007.

His leadership and technical skills earned him a promotion in 2014 to Assistant Building Trades Manager supervising mechanics, carpenters, masons and painters. Through subsequent promotions, he became Building Trades Manager in 2018 and Assistant Director of Facility Management for Building Maintenance in 2024.

“I think I speak for most of my colleagues when I say it is hard to imagine the Convention Center without Sidney Rillieux,” said Adam J. Straight, Chief Operating Officer. “After 30 years, Sidney knows this building inside and out, and we are extremely fortunate to have such a capable, dedicated leader keeping everything running day to day, and year after year. I’m so very proud of Sidney and this career achievement.”

Before embarking on what would become a distinguished career in facility maintenance and management, Rillieux enlisted in the United States Army in 1986. He served stateside and overseas in Germany as a heavy wheel diesel mechanic, achieving the rank of Sergeant before receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1994.

In his new role at the NOENMCC, Rillieux works closely with the Director of Facility Management, Kris Maleig, and the Assistant Director of Facility Management (Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing) coordinating with various departments and implementing strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of building maintenance operations.

“Sidney is a dedicated and hardworking professional,” said Maleig. He demonstrates an exceptional work ethic, never shying away from a challenge and always willing to lend his expertise to support his team. His commitment has made a significant impact on our operations.”

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.