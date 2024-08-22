New Orleans & Company Wins 2024 Brand USA Outstanding Video Storytelling Award Showcasing Diversity

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans & Company won the 2024 Brand USA Outstanding Video Storytelling Award (Diversity) for its video series Icons of New Orleans. The award was presented by Brand USA Chief Marketing Officer, Staci Mellman during a ceremony held during U.S. Travels’ ESTO (Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations) in Columbus, Ohio. ESTO is the leading annual learning and knowledge-sharing forum for destination marketing professionals.

Some of the people integral in these productions include New Orleans & Company’s Jeremy Cooker, VP of Marketing & Special Projects; Mandy Barton, Manager of Marketing & Special Projects; Lauren Saizan, Editorial and Online Content Manager; and Dentsu’s Emily Uline. New Orleans-based Calm Dog Productions was also a tremendous partner for each production.

“I am so proud of our team for not just their work on this series but everything they do behind the scenes to showcase New Orleans culture bearers,” said Walt Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company in a press release. “Our people are what make New Orleans a special place to live, work, and visit. Sharing their stories is an honor for our team.”

Icons of New Orleans highlights the vibrant and diverse community that makes New Orleans a unique and compelling destination. This captivating series introduces viewers to some of the city’s most influential musicians, chefs, artists, and culture-bearers. From Black Masking Indians to diverse chefs and restaurant owners, the videos showcase the rich cultural tapestry and creativity that define New Orleans.

Staci Mellman, chief marketing officer for Brand USA, said, “We are proud to honor New Orleans & Company for their outstanding storytelling in ‘Icons of New Orleans.’ This series brilliantly captures the essence of New Orleans by celebrating the people who make it such a dynamic and welcoming place. In today’s travel landscape, we know that people from around the world seek out authentic cultural experiences and want to positively impact local communities. This series highlights the diversity and vibrant culture and showcases the city’s unique character.”

Brand USA’s Video Storytelling contest celebrates U.S. destination marketing organizations (DMOs) that use video storytelling to bring their destinations to life. To learn more about the contest and this year’s winners, visit 2024 Brand USA Storytelling Awards. And to watch the winner show, visit “Icons of New Orleans”.