New Orleans & Company Launches Living Artists Month

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company has announced that it is launching the Inaugural Living Artists Month, a new initiative dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the creative voices that shape the artistic identity of New Orleans and greater Louisiana region.

The initiative will launch with a month-long effort that serves as the foundation for a lasting commitment to elevate New Orleans’ visual arts community. To kick things off, it will focus on the expansion of the city’s official Artist Database which was originally created to spotlight New Orleans’ musicians. The database will now expand to include the city’s visual arts community, with the first goal during the next month to add at least 50 active New Orleans visual artists to the database.

The long-term vision is to grow it into an ongoing initiative that connects residents and visitors with the city’s artists, galleries, studios and creative spaces year-round.

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Participating artists will be able to update their own profiles with current exhibitions, social media channels and other information, ensuring the platform remains dynamic and current.

Supporting Living Artists and the Visual Arts Community

“The artists of New Orleans are one of our city’s greatest treasures,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Their work reflects who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going. Every painting, sculpture, mural and performance adds another layer to the story of New Orleans. We’re proud to launch Living Artists Month because we believe these artists deserve to be seen, supported and celebrated. By making it easier for people to discover their work, we’re helping ensure that the creativity that defines New Orleans continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Over time, New Orleans & Company envisions Living Artists Month growing into a signature annual celebration, while the expanded Artist Database becomes a lasting resource that helps artists gain visibility, connect with new audiences, and share their work more widely across the city.

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The official submission form is now live for local visual artists who wish to be featured in the expanded Living Artists Database. Submission forms for venues that host living artists and events are also encouraged to apply.