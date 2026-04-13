NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company released its latest “What’s New in New Orleans” report, outlining a strong lineup of major events, new cultural experiences and strategic infrastructure investments driving visitation and economic impact in 2026 and beyond.

New Attractions and Expanded International Access

Transforming the Riverfront – The Audubon Nature Institute held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park, which opens April 16, in time for French Quarter Fest. It transforms the former warehouse at Governor Nicholls Street wharf into a vibrant public green space with lush landscaping, shade trees, a marsh-themed playground, and open area meeting space dubbed “NOLA Front Porch,” a nod to the city’s origins along the riverfront. For the first time in generations, the project will provide continuous public access to the Mississippi River from Spanish Plaza to Crescent Park, spanning nearly 2¼ miles and making it one of the longest contiguous riverfront parks in the country.

British Airways – British Airways announced that New Orleans will increase from three to four flights per week to London Heathrow Airport. The additional flights are a testament to the relationship and partnership built by our community, and especially with our marketing partnership between New Orleans & Company and British Airways since 2017. The expanded service will provide greater flexibility for local residents, business travelers and visitors traveling between New Orleans, London and British Airways’ global network.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) 20-year Master Plan – New Orleans & Company joined New Orleans Mayor Moreno, Aviation Director Dolliole, several regional parish presidents and GNO Inc. on March 20 to announce a 20-year master plan for MSY. The plan outlines the investments needed to ensure MSY can meet future demand while maintaining the high-quality experience travelers expect. It includes the construction of a second terminal facility, as many as 15 additional gates, an additional parking garage and an improved roadway system. Expanding our airport strengthens New Orleans’ role as a global city, a hub for visitation and talent and ultimately helps us to become a better place to live, work, learn and visit. For details, please click here.

A New Musical- Last Night at the Rue Bayou – A new immersive musical is taking place at the prolific Storyville Music Hall, the site of the old Margaritaville/BB King’s at the French Market. The show makes its world premiere on April 16 and will run through May 3. It features an all-local company of New Orleans musicians and performers. Set inside a magical juke joint at the crossroads between the living world and the spirits of the bayou, Last Night at the Rue Bayou tells the story of Miss Ilean Durand, the indomitable matriarch fighting to save the club she built in honor of her late husband, King B. When a corrupt Parish Commissioner threatens to seize the beloved music hall at midnight, the Rue Bayou family must rally together in a night of music, memory, and supernatural reckoning. Tickets for LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU start at $64 and are available now at www.ruebayoumusical.com.

– A new immersive musical is taking place at the prolific Storyville Music Hall, the site of the old Margaritaville/BB King’s at the French Market. The show makes its world premiere on April 16 and will run through May 3.

Major Events

Hondo Rodeo Fest – New Orleans played host to the inaugural Hondo Rodeo Fest at the Caesars Superdome from April 10–12, featuring a championship rodeo with a $1 million purse, live music headliners and a Western-themed festival in Champions Square. The event introduced a new large-scale entertainment experience and is expected to drive significant visitation.

Spring Festival Season – Spring festival season is in full swing with the New Orleans Book Fest at Tulane University – known as Mardi Gras for the Mind – Jazz Fest, Hogs for the Cause, French Quarter Fest, the Tennessee Williams Literary Festival, Congo Square Rhythms Festival, and more. From food festivals to literary festivals, St. Patrick’s Day parades, and signature sporting events such as The Zurich Classic, there’s more than one reason to visit this spring.

Golf! – The Zurich Classic, one of the most popular and unique events on the annual PGA Tour, and a major annual event on our spring calendar, will be held at TPC Louisiana on April 20-26. Professional golf had its start in New Orleans in 1938 and has been held annually since 1958. Produced by the Fore!Kids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money to fund children’s service organizations through golf events – like the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Fore!Kids has raised just over $54 million to date, providing healthcare, education, and hope for over 200,000 children each year.

LIV Golf announced LIV Golf Louisiana at the Bayou Oaks Golf Course in City Park June 26-28. 13 teams featuring 54 golfers, with no cut line, will compete in New Orleans at LIV Golf’s first event in Louisiana. To buy tickets, visit events.livgolf.com/louisiana.

Sail 250 – New Orleans will kick off the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary with tall ships and naval vessels lining the Mississippi River. The event is free and open to the public, with no advanced tickets required for the main festivities, though some specific tours may have separate arrangements. Sail 250 offers a rare opportunity to tour historic vessels, enjoy fireworks, family activities, and waterfront celebrations, all while highlighting New Orleans’ long-standing maritime heritage and vibrant culture.

North America’s 50 Best – New Orleans will host top chefs, restaurateurs and industry leaders from across North America for the second edition of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants. 50 Best will bring a series of exciting culinary events to New Orleans in May 2026, culminating in the announcement of the highly anticipated list at the awards ceremony on May 28. The awards celebrate the finest food and beverage talent across North America, covering the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, with a live countdown of the list, culminating in the announcement of The Best Restaurant in North America.

X Games Championship – New Orleans is partnering with another prominent global sports brand with the first-ever X Games Championship event, the final stop of the inaugural MoonPay X Games League (XGL) Summer Season, coming to the Caesars Superdome, July 24-26. The three-day action sports festival features 18 competitions across Skateboard, BMX and Moto X, with more than 100 of the world’s top action sports athletes competing. New Orleans will serve as the championship finale of the global 2026 season, following stops in Sacramento and Japan. Fans around the world can watch the broadcasts on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2, as well as streaming on the ESPN App and other digital platforms. The event is expected to bring international attention and economic impact to New Orleans, reinforcing our city’s reputation as a destination for championship events!

Newsworthy Developments

La Biennale di Venezia – For the first time since 2015, two New Orleans artists have been invited to participate in the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, one of the most prestigious international art exhibitions in the world, taking place in Italy. Contemporary artists Dawn DeDeaux and Big Chief Demond Melancon are the only artists from the American Gulf South selected for the 61st International Art Exhibition, In Minor Keys, which will run from May 9 through Nov. 22 at the Giardini, the Arsenale, and various locations throughout Venice, Italy.

New Orleans Hosting the World for IPW 2027 – Work already is underway to promote New Orleans as the host city for IPW 2027, a US Travel Association event. This is a huge win for our city, state and economy since IPW will bring thousands of international travel buyers and media to the city and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. IPW is a business-first trade event, with over 100,000 pre-scheduled business appointments connecting 1,400 global travel buyers and press with 1,000+ U.S. exhibitors. Thousands of travel professionals representing 70+ countries participate in total. Each IPW drives nearly 11 million international visitors to the U.S. over three years – generating an estimated $26.1 billion in spending. IPW also drives new business. After attending, more than 60% of buyers say they plan to book destinations they hadn’t considered before. It’s where deals are made – and where the world discovers what makes travel to the U.S. unforgettable.

Smoothie King Center Renovation Plans – Plans are underway for major renovations to the Smoothie King Center, aimed at enhancing the fan experience and modernizing the arena. The upgrades will support the venue’s ability to host major sporting events, concerts, and entertainment, reinforcing New Orleans’ position as a premier destination for live events.

Vision 2035 – Released in December 2025, the Greater New Orleans Region Vision Plan 2035 is a comprehensive, 10-year strategy designed to enhance the region as a place to live, learn, work, and visit. Developed by New Orleans & Company in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Greater New Orleans, Inc., Jefferson Economic Development Commission, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and the Urban League of Louisiana, the plan reflects a collaborative approach to long-term growth that extends far beyond tourism. Vision 2035 is rooted in a simple but important understanding: what strengthens daily life for residents also strengthens the visitor experience. When New Orleans works better for its people, it becomes even more inviting to the world. To learn more, please click here.



– Released in December 2025, the Greater New Orleans Region Vision Plan 2035 is a comprehensive, 10-year strategy designed to enhance the region as a place to live, learn, work, and visit. Developed by New Orleans & Company in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Greater New Orleans, Inc., Jefferson Economic Development Commission, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and the Urban League of Louisiana, the plan reflects a collaborative approach to long-term growth that extends far beyond tourism. Vision 2035 is rooted in a simple but important understanding: what strengthens daily life for residents also strengthens the visitor experience. When New Orleans works better for its people, it becomes even more inviting to the world. To learn more, please click here. City Park – City Park Conservancy (CPC) is embracing the future of New Orleans City Park, unveiling City Park 2050 – a bold, long-term Park plan that will help guide the Park’s growth and development for the next two decades. City Park 2050 establishes an innovative and thoughtful roadmap for City Park’s future – one that will prioritize the greater good, address community needs, preserve historical and cultural context, strengthen environmental resiliency, and foster a welcoming sense of place for generations of Park users and visitors. The plan lays out a clear path for restoration and improvements throughout the entire park, including native landscape and infrastructure upgrades, new trails and pathways, lagoon- and water-system enhancements, and creating new and improving existing both recreational and community gathering spaces. Additionally, the plan calls for building inclusive features that focus on enhanced accessibility, sustainability, equity and cross-generational connection.

– City Park Conservancy (CPC) is embracing the future of New Orleans City Park, unveiling City Park 2050 – a bold, long-term Park plan that will help guide the Park’s growth and development for the next two decades. City Park 2050 establishes an innovative and thoughtful roadmap for City Park’s future – one that will prioritize the greater good, address community needs, preserve historical and cultural context, strengthen environmental resiliency, and foster a welcoming sense of place for generations of Park users and visitors.

Meetings and Conventions

For much of the year, meetings and conventions form a foundational layer of New Orleans’ travel economy, with more than $2 billion in direct spending annually. Those convention attendees typically stay longer, spend more and engage more small businesses throughout the community to produce their events.

New Orleans & Company’s Convention Sales team reported booking an impressive convention calendar for 2026, including the largest and most respected medical and healthcare meetings in the world – such as The American College of Cardiology, The American Academy of Ophthalmology, The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and The American Society of Hematology – each serving as their own powerful economic engine.

These meetings and conventions are where medical breakthroughs are revealed, new technology is introduced, and commerce moves forward. What better place to do that than New Orleans, a city Built to Host?

Hotel News

The Hilton Riverside received permitting and started a nearly $14 million renovation to the guestrooms, guestroom bathrooms, parlor rooms, corridors, elevator lobbies, and vending areas of the Hilton Riverside New Orleans main side building one. The work includes, but is not limited to replacing floor, wall, and ceiling finishes, along with removal of new fixtures, furniture, equipment and updates to existing ADA guest rooms.

received permitting and started a nearly $14 million renovation to the guestrooms, guestroom bathrooms, parlor rooms, corridors, elevator lobbies, and vending areas of the Hilton Riverside New Orleans main side building one. The work includes, but is not limited to replacing floor, wall, and ceiling finishes, along with removal of new fixtures, furniture, equipment and updates to existing ADA guest rooms. The Omni Royal Orleans is undergoing a renovation to be completed in early 2026. The renovation involves a full upgrade of guest-facing spaces and event areas while preserving the building’s historic character. Work includes the construction of a new lobby bar, music lounge, coffee shop, and a fully renovated ballroom, along with the addition of a rooftop bar and pool. For more information, click here.

is undergoing a renovation to be completed in early 2026. The renovation involves a full upgrade of guest-facing spaces and event areas while preserving the building’s historic character. Work includes the construction of a new lobby bar, music lounge, coffee shop, and a fully renovated ballroom, along with the addition of a rooftop bar and pool. For more information, click here. In January 2025, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority approved a headquarters hotel development agreement and ground lease agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts (Omni) to develop a 1,000-room headquarters hotel projected to be transformative for the city, region and state. These agreements allow Omni to move forward with development as owner and operator of a headquarters hotel across the street from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Construction is expected to start in 2026. The hotel is anticipated to open in 2029.

(Omni) to develop a 1,000-room headquarters hotel projected to be transformative for the city, region and state. These agreements allow Omni to move forward with development as owner and operator of a headquarters hotel across the street from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Construction is expected to start in 2026. The hotel is anticipated to open in 2029. In early 2026, Hilton New Orleans on St. Charles Ave will begin an extensive, property-wide renovation led by HRI’s Hospitality in-house construction team, HCI Construction. The project will update all public areas, meeting and event spaces, and guest rooms, including the new presidential suites and a reimagined lobby bar. For more information, click here.

will begin an extensive, property-wide renovation led by HRI’s Hospitality in-house construction team, HCI Construction. The project will update all public areas, meeting and event spaces, and guest rooms, including the new presidential suites and a reimagined lobby bar. For more information, click here. The Marriott Warehouse Arts District opened following a major redevelopment featuring redesigned guestrooms and bathrooms, a new Presidential Suite, a Greatroom lobby, a 24-hour speakeasy-style M Club, 21 updated meeting spaces, two reimagined ballrooms, and a bright private event space with an adjacent art gallery.

opened following a major redevelopment featuring redesigned guestrooms and bathrooms, a new Presidential Suite, a Greatroom lobby, a 24-hour speakeasy-style M Club, 21 updated meeting spaces, two reimagined ballrooms, and a bright private event space with an adjacent art gallery. The former Bank of New Orleans building has two new properties inside, the Fairmont Hotel & Resort and the Element by Marriott . The Fairmont is an 18-story luxury hotel with 250 guestrooms (including 40 suites), 20,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, and a 10,000 sq. ft. Spa. The Element by Marriott was developed with 216 extended-stay guestrooms as part of the same luxury, upscale project at the former Bank of New Orleans building.

and the . The Fairmont is an 18-story luxury hotel with 250 guestrooms (including 40 suites), 20,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, and a 10,000 sq. ft. Spa. The Element by Marriott was developed with 216 extended-stay guestrooms as part of the same luxury, upscale project at the former Bank of New Orleans building. The JW Marriott completed a redesign of its 22 meeting and event spaces totaling over 24,000 sq. ft., featuring sustainable upgrades, including the Vieux Carré Grand Ballroom with a balcony overlook, the Promenade Room, and the Orleans Room.

Culinary News

James Beard Awards Finalists – Four New Orleans chefs and restaurateurs have advanced to the finalist round of the 2026 James Beard Awards, including Link Restaurant Group for Outstanding Restaurateur, E.J. Lagasse for Emerging Chef, and chefs Ana Castro and Serigne Mbaye for Best Chef: South. The awards will be announced in June 2026 in Chicago.

– Four New Orleans chefs and restaurateurs have advanced to the finalist round of the 2026 James Beard Awards, including Link Restaurant Group for Outstanding Restaurateur, E.J. Lagasse for Emerging Chef, and chefs Ana Castro and Serigne Mbaye for Best Chef: South. The awards will be announced in June 2026 in Chicago. New Orleans was well represented at the MICHELIN Guide to the American South Ceremony in November. Emeril’s was awarded Two MICHELIN Stars while Saint German and Zasu were awarded One MICHELIN Star each. Chef EJ Lagasse was awarded the Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award. 11 New Orleans restaurants were named to the Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes eateries for offering great food at a great value. 18 New Orleans restaurants were also named to the MICHELIN Recommended Restaurants list. To view full lists of Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Recommended Restaurants, click here.

In September, two New Orleans restaurants were recognized at the inaugural North America’s 50 Best. Dakar NOLA was named #6 and “Best Restaurant in the South USA” while Emeril’s, now run by EJ Lagasse, was named #30.

Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Line continues to operate seasonal sailings from New Orleans, with the Norwegian Breakaway sailing Western Caribbean itineraries early 2026 and the Norwegian Getaway returning for late fall departures.

continues to operate seasonal sailings from New Orleans, with the sailing Western Caribbean itineraries early 2026 and the returning for late fall departures. Royal Caribbean International also maintains service from the Port of New Orleans with Mariner of the Seas , offering six- to nine-night Western Caribbean cruises during multiple sailings throughout 2026.

also maintains service from the Port of New Orleans with , offering six- to nine-night Western Caribbean cruises during multiple sailings throughout 2026. New Orleans continues to serve as a major homeport for Caribbean cruise departures along the Gulf Coast. Carnival Cruise Line remains the only cruise line with two ships homeported year-round in New Orleans, with Carnival Liberty sailing year-round itineraries. Beginning in May 2027, the larger Carnival Dream will return to Port NOLA, offering four- and five-night Western Caribbean itineraries and accommodating more than 3,600 passengers.

Rail

​The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, which launched last summer, is still going strong. It connects New Orleans, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, Pascagoula and Mobile by rail for the first time in the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina. Since its launch, ridership has been more than double initial estimates and has necessitated additional cars for peak demand times. New Orleans hosted a meeting of the Amtrak Board of Directors where it was revealed that customer satisfaction scores along the Mardi Gras Service Route lead the nation.

Museums

American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition – The Historic New Orleans Collection debuted American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition, an immersive, technology-driven experience running through January 17, 2027. Using interactive 3-D reconstructions and a HistoPad tablet, visitors can explore key moments of the American Revolution—from the Boston Tea Party to the signing of the Declaration of Independence—while also highlighting the pivotal role of New Orleans and the Gulf South in shaping the nation’s history.

– The Historic New Orleans Collection debuted American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition, an immersive, technology-driven experience running through January 17, 2027. Using interactive 3-D reconstructions and a HistoPad tablet, visitors can explore key moments of the American Revolution—from the Boston Tea Party to the signing of the Declaration of Independence—while also highlighting the pivotal role of New Orleans and the Gulf South in shaping the nation’s history. The National WWII Museum continues to expand its programming in Spring 2026 with new exhibits and immersive experiences. Visitors can explore the newly opened WWII Motor Pool, a dedicated facility for restoring and preserving historic military vehicles, offering a behind-the-scenes look at conservation work. The museum has also introduced PT-305 Below Deck Private Tours, allowing guests to explore the interior of the fully restored World War II patrol torpedo boat. Additional highlights include the special exhibit Come Back Fighting: The USS New Orleans at War and ongoing performances of The Victory Belles’ Salute to Hope, a musical tribute celebrating the resilience of the 1940s home front.

continues to expand its programming in Spring 2026 with new exhibits and immersive experiences. Visitors can explore the newly opened WWII Motor Pool, a dedicated facility for restoring and preserving historic military vehicles, offering a behind-the-scenes look at conservation work. The museum has also introduced PT-305 Below Deck Private Tours, allowing guests to explore the interior of the fully restored World War II patrol torpedo boat. Additional highlights include the special exhibit Come Back Fighting: The USS New Orleans at War and ongoing performances of The Victory Belles’ Salute to Hope, a musical tribute celebrating the resilience of the 1940s home front. NOMA – The New Orleans Museum of Art continues to present a dynamic lineup of exhibitions in 2026. Current exhibitions include Sèvres Magnifique: French Porcelain from the Collection of Thomas B. Lemann and Afropolitan: Contemporary African Arts at NOMA, along with Hayward Oubre: Structural Integrity. Additional exhibitions such as Hanaq Pachap: Art of the Indigenous Guilds of Viceregal Peru and Carlo Saraceni’s Our Lady of Loreto and Peruvian Viceregal Statue Paintings further highlight the museum’s diverse programming. NOMA will also debut Robert Gordy: Outside the Mainstream in April 2026.

Additional Flight Service

Expanded Air Service – Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) continues to expand connectivity in 2026, offering nonstop service to more than 50 destinations across the United States, Latin America, and Europe. With over 15 airlines operating at MSY and continued increases in frequency on key routes, the airport is providing greater access and flexibility for travelers while supporting the region’s growing tourism and business demand.

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Frontier Airlines added four new nonstop flights from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in February 2026. Frontier will be flying to and from Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.