New Orleans & Company Earns International Re-Accreditation

NEW ORLEANS – Destinations International (DI), the world’s largest association representing destination marketing organizations, with 700 members across 26 countries, has re-accredited New Orleans & Company, recognizing the organization for its excellence and commitment to the highest standards of performance and accountability in serving its members, customers and partners throughout New Orleans’ vital tourism industry.

DI’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) is an international standard of excellence and accountability for destination marketing organizations. DMAP officials rigorously evaluated New Orleans & Company in several areas including destination development, governance, finance, operations, human resources, technology, visitor services, sales, communications, brand management, research, stakeholder relationships and advocacy.

Destination International’s mission is to equip and position its members to grow the success of their organizations and destinations at large. DMAP accreditation is awarded in recognition of an organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

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“We are pleased to have New Orleans & Company maintain their participation in our distinguished group of accredited organizations,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and they are a valued member of the DMAP community. The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a set of rigorous mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. New Orleans & Company is among nearly 200 destination organizations that have obtained DMAP accreditation.”

New Orleans & Company Recognition Highlights Industry Standards

“Destinations International’s DMAP accreditation is a highly respected credential, reflecting our team’s commitment to meeting peak standards of performance, accountability and excellence for the members, customers and community we serve,” said Walt Leger, III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “For us, promoting New Orleans is more than a job; it is a profound responsibility to preserve and advance the culture of one of the world’s greatest cities. We hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we are proud to receive an official stamp of approval from the global experts at DI.”

New Orleans & Company is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry which inspires, promotes and encourages travel to New Orleans for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. When leisure visitors, special events, meetings, conferences and conventions come to New Orleans, they generate significant economic impact throughout the state of Louisiana and across the broader region.

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New Orleans & Company is guided by strategic goals to deliver innovative and exceptional sales and service; make New Orleans a great place to live, learn, work, and visit; create and own a clear, world class brand for New Orleans; and build international tourism at a time when our industry is more competitive and complex than ever.

The DMAP program continually incorporates significant program updates while maintaining the rigorous standards that have long defined the accreditation. Recent DMAP program updates target specific core concepts, placing greater emphasis on community-shared value, social inclusion, and fostering welcoming environments for visitors and residents alike.

New Orleans & Company first achieved DMAP accreditation in 2009 and was re-accredited in 2015 and 2021.