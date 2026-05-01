NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company will join a nationwide celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 3–9, recognizing the travel industry’s vital contributions to the U.S. economy and cities nationwide like ours.

Thanks to the travel and tourism industry, 85,0000 people in the New Orleans area have careers and livelihoods. Tax revenue paid by the approximately 19 million annual visitors earn our city and state millions of dollars for vital services, including education, infrastructure, and public safety. These revenues come from hotel taxes as well as direct visitor spending in restaurants, venues, retail and other businesses, demonstrating the economic benefit of major events to our community. When businesses and their employees thrive, they re-invest in our community and strengthen our economy.

This year’s celebration carries added significance as the United States prepares to host major global milestones, bringing millions of visitors to destinations across the country. “The World Cup is weeks away. America’s 250th birthday is right behind it. Tens of millions of visitors are coming, and the travel industry is what makes that possible,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

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Since its establishment in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week has highlighted how travel fuels economic growth, strengthens communities, and connects people nationwide. The 2026 theme, “Postmarked: Essential,” reinforces that travel is a foundational pillar of growth in communities across the country.

Travel generates $3 trillion in economic output and supports 15 million jobs nationwide, representing 2.4% of U.S. GDP. Without the funds generated by New Orleans’ tourism industry, every family in Louisiana would pay thousands more dollars in annual taxes. Without the millions of visitors who choose New Orleans annually, our relatively small city would not sustain a world-class culture of cities with a much larger population.

For much of the year, meetings and conventions form a foundational layer of New Orleans’ travel economy, with more than $2 billion in direct spending annually. Those convention attendees typically stay longer, spend more and engage more small businesses throughout the community to produce their events.

“National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to honor the people who make New Orleans the most welcoming, remarkable and unique city in the world,” said Walt Leger III, president & CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Every visitor fuels our economy. Every convention supports our restaurants, attractions, musicians and culture bearers. Every cruise, train and flight arrival strengthens our community. And every New Orleans & Company partner is essential to this story … NTTW gives us an opportunity to celebrate them all.”

To mark the week, New Orleans & Company will host a series of activations:

Monday, May 4 – Transportation Driver Appreciation Day

Time: 10 a.m. – until

10 a.m. – until Location: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) New Orleans & Company will recognize transportation drivers who serve as the first and last touchpoint for visitors to the city. Media are welcome to attend and capture the appreciation activities taking place on-site.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Tuesday, May 5 – Random Acts of Kindness Day

Time: Throughout the day

Throughout the day Location: Citywide Teams will surprise and recognize hospitality workers and visitors with small gestures of appreciation across New Orleans. Activities will take place throughout the city and may not be announced in advance.

Citywide

Wednesday, May 6 – Wednesday at the Square

Time: 5 – 8 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m. Location: Lafayette Square New Orleans & Company will participate in the city’s weekly spring concert series, engaging with locals and visitors during this high-attendance community event.

Lafayette Square

Friday, May 8 – National Travel & Tourism Week Luncheon

Time: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (speaking program begins at noon)

Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Empire Ballroom

601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans, LA 70113 The program will feature a keynote from Mayor Helena Moreno, remarks by Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor and New Orleans & Company President & CEO Walt Leger III. Arthur Hardy, publisher of the Mardi Gras Guide, will be recognized with a lifetime achievement award in honor of his retirement and longstanding contributions to New Orleans’ tourism industry. Industry champions will be honored as well.

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (speaking program begins at noon) Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Empire Ballroom 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans, LA 70113

Additional highlights include recognition of Tourism Industry Champion honorees, celebrating individuals who deliver exceptional service and contribute to New Orleans’ world-renowned hospitality industry.

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National Travel and Tourism Week highlights the essential role travel plays in driving economic opportunity and enhancing quality of life in communities across the country.

New Orleans & Company encourages partners, stakeholders, and the community to join in celebrating the individuals who define the city’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Visit ustravel.org/NTTW or neworleans.com/nttw to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.