New Orleans Company Backed by Benson Revolutionizes DIY Landscaping

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Benson Capital Partners (BCP) announced its investment in Hello Gravel, a groundbreaking e-commerce platform designed to simplify the process of purchasing aggregates such as gravel, sand, and topsoil.

Hello Gravel targets a diverse range of customers, including DIY homeowners, landscapers, contractors, and municipalities across the United States. The platform’s goal is to become the 1-800-Flowers of gravel and aggregate delivery, streamlining the procurement process in a historically cumbersome industry. By leveraging third-party suppliers, Hello Gravel offers a vast selection of products and quantities, from small orders to bulk deliveries, across all 50 states.

“The mission behind Hello Gravel is something we’re truly excited about at Benson Capital Partners,” said Gayle Benson. “This platform is changing the way people and businesses access the essential materials they need for construction and landscaping. In addition to supporting an innovative company, we’re proud to be part of growing the startup ecosystem here in New Orleans, creating new job opportunities, and driving progress in our region. We’re excited to be on this journey with Hello Gravel and look forward to seeing their continued growth as they expand their reach across the country.”

Hello Gravel’s user-friendly approach makes buying aggregates as simple as ordering from Amazon, a significant advantage for consumers who have traditionally faced challenges in sourcing and delivering these heavy materials. The platform promises to be a one-stop shop for homeowners, contractors, and businesses alike, ensuring that whether it’s a small landscaping project or a large-scale construction job, customers will have access to the best products at competitive prices.

Based in New Orleans, Hello Gravel is positioned to become a key player in the growing tech-driven marketplace while fostering job creation and economic growth within the region. As the company expands its services and offerings, BCP’s investment will help accelerate their mission to streamline the aggregate industry and provide reliable, on-demand solutions for customers nationwide.

About Benson Capital Partners

Benson Capital Partners is a New Orleans-based entity founded in 2019 by Gayle M. Benson, principal owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. BCP has raised two funds – venture capital and real estate – to pursue investment opportunities across the Southeast. Through these investments, Benson Capital is looking to spur innovation in this part of the country to improve the regional economy.