New Orleans Community Energy Advisors Announced

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans accelerates its push toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future, a new corps of Community Energy Advisors is working block by block to ensure residents—especially those in low-to-moderate-income households—can tap into the remaining cost-saving programs and clean energy solutions before key federal incentives are rolled back under recently enacted policy changes.

The Community Energy Advisors initiative is funded by the Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency & Conservation Block Grant (EECBG). Led by the Office of Resilience and Sustainability (ORS), this program equips trusted community members to help their neighbors make smarter, more sustainable energy choices.

Community Energy Advisors are a critical piece of the puzzle in catalyzing a just energy transition in New Orleans, helping low-to-moderate income residents and households take advantage of financial incentives to upgrade homes and appliances and thereby lowering long-term energy costs and increasing the livability and resilience in homes.

“We will continue to encourage our residents and local businesses to explore the variety of incentives and programs now available,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a statement. “Adoption of solar and energy efficiency measures will not only provide much‑needed savings for our residents, but it will also reduce air pollution and make the city safer for future generations to come.”

In its first year, ORS trained 10 Community Energy Advisors across New Orleans on topics such as:

residential energy efficiency;

weatherization and electrification;

solar & battery power systems; and

local and federal tax incentives and rebates.

Armed with this information and training, Community Energy Advisors serve as local guides who help residents understand available programs like Energy Smart, navigate incentive opportunities, and make informed decisions about energy upgrades. Whether it’s replacing appliances, installing solar, or simply reducing energy bills, Advisors help residents save money and improve the comfort and resilience of their homes.

Community Energy Advisors provide support by attending community events such as neighborhood association meetings, community gatherings and cultural festivals. They also host Office Hours, offering personalized 1-1 or small group sessions to walk residents through energy programs and resources.

Federal Policy Changes Add Urgency

The role of Community Energy Advisors has taken on heightened urgency following major changes to federal clean energy incentives. On July 4, President Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping tax and spending package that accelerates the rollback of several provisions from the Inflation Reduction Act. As a result, many of the tax credits CEAs help residents access—such as those for rooftop solar, residential energy efficiency upgrades, battery storage systems, and electric vehicles—are now scheduled to expire or be sharply reduced by the end of 2025.

The Residential Clean Energy Credit, which offers a 30% rebate on solar panels, battery systems, and other home energy installations, will expire at midnight on Dec. 31. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, which covers heat pumps, insulation, windows, and similar upgrades, will also end on the same date.

For CEAs, this policy shift means their work has evolved from long-term education to immediate mobilization. Many residents—particularly those in low- and moderate-income households—stand to lose out on potential savings without timely support. Advisors are now focused on helping neighbors act quickly, guiding them through application processes, clarifying eligibility, and identifying which upgrades can realistically be completed before deadlines hit.

Beyond urgency, the rollback raises the equity stakes of the program. Households with fewer financial resources or limited access to information are especially vulnerable to missing the narrowing window. CEAs serve as a vital bridge, ensuring these communities are not excluded from the final phase of federal support for energy improvements.

In response to the changing federal landscape, Advisors are placing greater emphasis on maximizing local resources such as the Energy Smart program. By stacking local rebates with the remaining federal incentives, CEAs help residents make the most of their investments.

To schedule an event with a Community Energy Advisor, reach out to Communityenergy@nola.gov or to learn more about the Community Advisor Program and the Community Energy Advisors Network.