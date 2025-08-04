Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Energy

New Orleans Community Energy Advisors Announced

August 4, 2025   |By
New Orleans Community Energy Advisors Announced
New Orleans Community Energy Advisors Announced. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans accelerates its push toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future, a new corps of Community Energy Advisors is working block by block to ensure residents—especially those in low-to-moderate-income households—can tap into the remaining cost-saving programs and clean energy solutions before key federal incentives are rolled back under recently enacted

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter