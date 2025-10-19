New Orleans & Co. Surpasses Sales Goals

NEW ORLEANS — In a letter to members issued on Oct. 17, New Orleans & Co. President and CEO Walt Leger echoed a sentiment being expressed throughout the New Orleans area business community when he congratulated Mayor-Elect Helena Moreno and other elected New Orleans area officials.

“The team at New Orleans & Company is eager to collaborate with our new leadership to strengthen our beloved city,” said Leger. “Together we will support the 80,000 professionals who work in our industry, elevate the hundreds of businesses that are critical to the economy of our city, region, and state, and advance Greater New Orleans as a premier destination to live, learn, work, and visit.”

Global Recognition and Milestone Achievements

Leger shared that The Telegraph recently ranked New Orleans as the No. 2 best city in the world, in a travel feature published on Oct. 12. “Everywhere should be like New Orleans. But nowhere is. That’s its point,” The Telegraph author wrote.

- Sponsors -

“This type of recognition is due to our PR team and international office partners who work every day to earn positive press,” Leger said. “It’s also a testament to our incredible hospitality community and the people of New Orleans for welcoming visitors from around the world with open arms.”

Leger said the recognition reflects both the city’s cultural appeal and the strong economic engine powering its hospitality industry. The New Orleans & Co. Convention Sales team has booked 1,229,962 hotel room nights through Sept. 30 which Leger said is 112% of its annual goal. The team is on track to reach 1.56 million by year’s end.

Over the past several years, New Orleans & Co. has confirmed more than 1,000 meetings into 2025, a foundation Leger said is vital to sustaining the local hospitality economy and maintaining year-round business for hotels, restaurants, and cultural attractions.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

To build on that momentum, the organization is expanding its marketing partnerships to drive additional visitation and hotel bookings. Earlier this year, New Orleans & Co. teamed up with Sojern, a global travel marketing platform, to enhance fourth-quarter visitation through a hotel co-op program. The initiative leverages Sojern’s partner network to target active travel planners offering a 3:1 investment match for participating properties.

Eight hotels have joined the four-month program at varying levels, with additional funds applied to expand exposure and drive citywide business during the remainder of the year.

Rockin’1000

One of the most anticipated new events announced under this strategy is Rockin’1000, the globally renowned music phenomenon that unites 1,000 musicians for a single massive concert experience. For the first time ever, the event will be held in the United States with New Orleans serving as its North American debut destination.

- Sponsors -

New Orleans & Co. will serve as the promoter for the Jan. 31, 2026, event being held at Caesars Superdome.

“Rockin’1000 has an extremely loyal following internationally,” said Leger. “We are honored to bring this event to the United States for the first time and proud to continue championing music not just as entertainment, but as a vital driver of culture and identity in New Orleans.”

Member and Community Engagement

Leger ended his letter by reminding members that the New Orleans & Co. Membership and External Affairs team has organized a series of events to round out the year:

October 22: The team will host the annual “Tourism University” session focused on OS BENEFiTS, a benefits platform built for the hospitality industry. The seminar will give hotel, restaurant and venue operators a chance to explore how tailored insurance, wellness and perk plans can improve team retention and operational stability.

November 12: New Orleans & Co. is also staging a “Business After Hours” networking event at JAMNOLA, the immersive art-and-music experience on Frenchmen Street. The evening will give members and industry stakeholders an opportunity to connect in this unique, creative setting.

December 4: The “Hospitality Industry Holiday Party” returns as a high-profile celebration to mark the year’s accomplishments and toast the season.

December 9: In addition, members will convene for the New Orleans & Co. “Member Appreciation Holiday Breakfast and Annual Meeting” to review the year’s performance, hear from leadership and recognize service milestones.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world.