New Orleans & Co. Partners with Mindtrip for AI Travel Planning

NEW ORLEANS – Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to travel differently, has announced a B2B partnership with New Orleans & Co. to transform Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) content into personalized and actionable trip plans for visitors.

Tailored Trip Planning

Mindtrip for Business integrates with New Orleans & Co. website content on neworleans.com to generate custom, end-to-end itineraries. When a visitor begins to plan a trip on neworleans.com, they can explore the city using Mindtrip’s conversational AI to ask questions, get recommendations and turn their interests into personalized trip plans by analyzing preferences such as food, music, art, or family activities, and providing suggestions tailored to individual preferences rather than offering generic tourist lists. This saves travelers significant time in research and planning.

“There is nothing like the energy of New Orleans,” said Andy Moss, Co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. “It’s a city that pulses with music, creativity and culture, where every street corner tells a story and every neighborhood offers something new to explore. By integrating our AI platform into neworleans.com, we’re helping travelers tap into that spirit with personalized, bookable plans that will bring the city to life at any time of day or night.”

The AI platform can also highlight unique experiences or local favorites that might not appear in typical guidebooks or standard internet searches.

Mindtrip states that it "generates a custom itinerary replete with vibrant photos and interactive maps for each point of interest. These itineraries can be highly specific—for example, someone might want to find a lively bar, taste test every savory beignet, dance in a second line parade, or discover the best neighborhoods to stroll under the oak trees."

“New Orleans & Company and Mindtrip share common values of innovation and excellence,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. “We are thrilled to implement innovative strategies that will meet our customers and potential visitors where they are, and make it easier for them to build memories and experiences with the best and most useful information about our incredible city. With the addition of Mindtrip for Business, we are bringing our rich content from our award-winning website neworleans.com to life so that everyone can more easily discover and plan an unforgettable trip to New Orleans, to support our incredible culture bearers and the countless small businesses that are the backbone of our community.”

Smoother Visits

Because the app draws from up-to-date online content, it reflects real-time information about events, new businesses, neighborhood guides, or temporary closures, helping travelers avoid unexpected issues.

Each itinerary also includes distance estimates and sequenced stops to help travelers avoid unnecessary zig-zagging and to maximize their time exploring the city.

By indexing, prioritizing, and combining New Orleans & Company content and business listings with a robust proprietary knowledge base, Mindtrip can provide visitors with updates on temporary closures and guidance on how to avoid areas under construction.

Accessing Mindtrip

In addition to using the main “AI Trip Planner” slideout, visitors can access Mindtrip by:

Choosing the “Map this itinerary for me” button on the Streetcar Itinerary page https://www.neworleans.com/plan/itineraries/streetcar-itinerary/.

Clicking to summarize The Running of the Bulls event page https://www.neworleans.com/event/running-of-the-bulls/3298/.

Selecting the “Tell me about the different neighborhoods in New Orleans” callout near the top of the Trip Planning Tools page https://www.neworleans.com/plan/.

Mindtrip - a Great Combo

Some other travel apps offer similar features to Mindtrip, but usually not all of them together in one integrated platform, especially with a deep connection to destination marketing organizations (DMOs).

Most AI travel apps rely on general internet data, reviews, or commercial travel databases. Only a few, like GuideGeek, are starting to integrate with DMOs to access official, up-to-date local content. Mindtrip stands out because it directly powers DMO websites, such as neworleans.com.

Booking readiness with end-to-end itineraries, links, and maps is somewhat common. Many AI apps, like Roam Around or Wonderplan, can generate itineraries and sometimes include booking links. However, they often require users to piece things together or jump between different apps. Mindtrip aims to keep the entire experience seamless, with maps, distances, sequencing, and live business information all in one place.

Conversational AI, like chatbots, is widespread in newer travel apps. Apps such as Layla, GuideGeek, or Vacay offer chat-based trip planning. However, Mindtrip combines this conversational layer with official local data from DMOs, giving its responses a higher level of local insight and accuracy.

So while other apps may offer one or two of these features, few combine all three: the official DMO data integration alongside interactive chat and end-to-end itinerary execution in a single platform. That’s why Mindtrip’s model is considered innovative. It connects travelers directly with New Orleans & Co.'s live data, offers personalized conversational planning, and packages it into bookable, actionable plans, all without leaving New Orleans & Co.'s website.

Other Mindtrip Destinations

In addition to partnering with New Orleans & Company, Mindtrip for Business works with a wide range of destinations—from national tourism boards like Brand USA and Visit Costa Rica, to U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico, state organizations like Visit California and Travel Nevada, regional DMOs like The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey, and vibrant city destinations like Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

For more information about Mindtrip for Business and its innovative suite of solutions, please visit https://mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends and a proven track record of bringing game changing products to market. The company’s founders created Mindtrip, a first of its kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit New Orleans & Co.