NEW ORLEANS (press release) – COOLinary and Museum Month are examples of the various, robust ways New Orleans & Company is working to enhance the vitality of the city—both for the economic and community benefit of New Orleans and its people this summer. By embracing cuisine and art, two of the cultural building blocks of the city, COOLinary and Museum Month drive business for the hospitality industry and partners of New Orleans & Company during a traditionally slower time of year.

COOLinary Turns 21

New Orleans & Company is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the annual restaurant promotion, COOLinary New Orleans, from August 1-31st. To celebrate COOLinary’s 21stbirthday, the lineup this year will feature cocktails as part of their prix-fixe menu options. Participating restaurants & bars will offer either 2 Drinks & Bites (at $35 or less) or their own Custom Cocktail Creations.

More than 150 participating restaurants and bars will offer prix-fixe menus that allow diners to explore a variety of new restaurants and dishes. This year’s lineup includes world-renowned restaurants, James Beard-Award winning chefs, and some of New Orleans’ most popular dining establishments. Diners can choose from a variety of options, including two-course lunches at $28 or less, and three-course dinners and brunches at $58 or less. A full list of participating restaurants, including their menus, is available at neworleans.com/coolinary.

New Orleans & Co. Highlights Museum Month & COOLinary – Celebrating local New Orleans region restaurants. Getty image.

Museum Month

Another integral part of New Orleans & Company’s annual summer campaign is New Orleans Museum Month, which encourages everyone to get out and explore the city. This year, from August 1-31st, individuals with an active membership at any of the 29 participating museum are granted free admission, including one guest, to all other participating museums.

New Orleans & Company is excited to announce the addition of the Museum Month Passport in 2025, encouraging consumers to visit multiple museums, track their visits, collect stickers, and engage with the museum for a chance to win prizes. This year, the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina highlights the importance of the city’s cultural heritage and arts, with many museums incorporating exhibits and artworks dedicated to showcasing the city’s resilience and strength.

New Orleans & Co. Highlights Museum Month & COOLinary – the Museum Month Passport 2025 gives visitors stickers to win prizes. Getty image.

“August is a great time for locals and visitors alike to spend time in New Orleans. With the depth of museums and restaurants participating, there is something for everyone,” said Walt Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination sales and marketing organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. “We are proud to work with local businesses and museums for our annual COOLinary celebration and Museum Month, reminding everyone of how truly unique New Orleans is, and driving business to local establishments for the benefit of our community. From our amazing restaurant scene to our innovative museum network, New Orleans’ diversity and creativity is one of the many reasons why New Orleans remains one of the best places to live, work and visit.”

August marks the end of a jam-packed summer event schedule in New Orleans, following the record-breaking UFC 318 Championship held in July, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) triennial youth gathering, Tales of the Cocktail, GalaxyCon, the 2025 Pokémon Tournament, and much more. Over the course of the summer, New Orleans & Company has expanded campaigns and marketing initiatives to drive business to New Orleans and impact economic growth—and we aren’t done yet.

