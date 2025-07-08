New Orleans & Co. Highlights Diverse Summertime Events

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Co. has curated a cool lineup of diverse summer events, conventions, and cultural celebrations taking place over the next few months. The 2025 summer calendar includes new events such as GalaxyCon, UFC Fighting Championship, the US Gymnastics Championship, a 23,000-attendee youth convention and much more. New Orleans & Company helped secure these events and is enhancing marketing for summer campaigns such as COOLinary New Orleans and Museum Month.

“Our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people, especially during the summer,” said Walt Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company. “The 2025 summer calendar shows how we are bringing in new summer events, expanding existing events and accelerating marketing campaigns to drive visitors. And for those of us who are fortunate to live and work here, summer is the perfect time to rediscover the magic of New Orleans. Time off is essential to your well-being and what better way to enjoy it than in your own backyard. This summer, we invite locals to explore our neighborhoods, support our local businesses, and embrace the experiences that make New Orleans unlike anywhere else in the world.”

New and Emerging Events Open to the Public

GalaxyCon New Orleans – For the first time, GalaxyCon, the multi-genre pop culture convention, will come to New Orleans and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from July 11-13. This event is more than a Comic-Con, it is a three-day “Festival of Fandom” with celebrities, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, creators, wrestlers, fan groups, panelists and more. Tickets start at $40 and are available at neworleans.com.

UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier – New Orleans will host a UFC fight card for the first time on July 19 as Max Holloway takes on Louisiana’s own Dustin Poirier, in his final fight, at the Smoothie King Center. More information on the fights, tickets and VIP experiences is available at neworleans.com. This is the first time New Orleans has hosted a UFC Championship event. Tickets are available at neworleans.com

NOLA Pickle Fest – In only its third year, the NOLA Pickle Fest, benefiting the Brees Dream Foundation, will be at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center August 6-10. This one-of-a-kind pickleball tournament and weekend festival is designed for both players and spectators. The event blends fast-paced competition, live entertainment, vendor markets, and family fun. Pickle Ball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. There were an estimated 19.8 million pickleball players in 2024 in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), a 45.8% increase from 2023. More information, including official hotels and ticketing, is available at neworleans.com.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – The Smoothie King Center will host the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastic Championships on August 7-10. Following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the gymnastics Olympic journey continues, and the first stop to the LA 2028 Olympic Games is right here in New Orleans. It is the first time the event has been in New Orleans in 30 years. Tickets are available at neworleans.com.

New Orleans & Company Expanded Campaigns and Marketing/PR

COOLinary New Orleans features prix-fixe meals at many of the city’s top restaurants: two-course lunches for $28 or less and three-course dinners and brunches for $58 or less from August 1-31. Because COOLinary turns 21 this year, a cocktail component has been added at participating restaurants. So far, 85 restaurants all over the city are participating and more restaurants are signing on every day. For the full list, menus and to make reservations, please visit //neworleans.com/COOLinary. On July 14, New Orleans & Co. will kick off a new six-week COOLinary advertising campaign to encourage hotel stays and attraction visits, in addition to restaurant reservations. TV spots and digital display ads will target five different types of travelers including luxury and younger value-seekers in markets between Lafayette and Mobile/Pensacola, as well as Jackson, Mississippi.

New Orleans Museum Month runs the entire month of August as well. With one active museum membership, patrons will receive free admission for two to dozens of participating museums throughout the region, from world-class institutions to hidden gems. New this year is a Museum Month Passport, which encourages consumers to visit multiple museums for a chance to win prizes. Complete details are at //NewOrleans.com/museum-month.

AMTRAK’s new Mardi Gras Service begins August 18, and New Orleans & Company will be promoting overnight hotel stays to our neighbors planning to take the train in from along the route in Mobile and the Mississippi Gulf Coast later this month.

To further drive August and September visitation from the region and beyond, New Orleans & Company launched a social media campaign aimed at travel intenders actively looking to book a trip, via a partnership with Sojern. The campaign highlights New Orleans as the perfect destination for a late summer getaway and speaks directly to four of the five audience types identified for our COOLinary campaign.

In addition, our PR team is working to place positive stories in the media by hosting journalists who can report on reasons to visit the city, particularly in the summer. In 2024, our PR team hosted Travel & Leisure Magazine, which named New Orleans one of the best cities to visit in August.

Summer Meetings and Conventions

For much of the year, meetings and conventions form a foundational layer of New Orleans’ travel economy. Convention attendees typically stay longer, spend more and engage more small businesses throughout the community to produce their events. The team at New Orleans & Company competes every day to bring a diverse array of events to our community that impact various businesses and sectors of the economy. This summer is no different. For example:

In July, the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod (LCMS) Triennial Youth Gathering, the largest gathering for young adults in the entire LCMS network with over 25,000 attendees will be held in New Orleans July 19 – 23. This year’s theme, ENDURE, touches on various aspects of Christian life, preparing young people to endure in Jesus, as a people, and to the end. While here, the group will hold numerous volunteer efforts to benefit local and national organizations.

The International Baccalaureate’s (IB) Global Conference returns to New Orleans welcoming 1,600 attendees from over 30 countries, July 15-17.

In August, the Louisiana Restaurant Association will bring over 12,000 attendees for their LRA Showcase and the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shine will bring over 6,000 attendees to the city for two events.

In addition, New Orleans & Company has secured dozens of in-house meetings to take place within hotels during July, August and September, bringing thousands of attendees.

Summer Staples

New Orleans & Company is proud to promote and/or sponsor the following annual summer traditions in New Orleans:

Tales of the Cocktail – The 23rd annual Tales of the Cocktail, the world’s largest cocktail convention, is taking place from July 20-25 at restaurants, bars and venues across the city. Hosted by the Ritz Carlton in the French Quarter, this event is set to be a gathering of the brightest minds in the industry. A highlight is the 19th annual Spirited Awards® which has become one of the world’s most prestigious honors in the drinks industry, celebrating outstanding individuals, establishments, products, media, and leaders who continue to inspire the global cocktail community. For more information, visit neworleans.com.

Tipitina’s Free Friday – The Tipitina’s Free Friday Concert Series is free to the public (Ages 21+) every Friday night from May 23 – August 29, 2025 starting at 8PM CST. No tickets are required for these performances and all shows will be General Admission. To view the lineup, please visit neworleans.com.



Fidelity Bank White Linen Night, hosted by Arts District New Orleans (ADNO), returns August 2. Recognizing the significance of art in the community, ADNO established White Linen Night to showcase the talents of local artists and provide a platform for cultural exchange. For more information, visit neworleans.com.

The Red Dress Run, hosted by the New Orleans Hash House Harriers, is the world’s most unique running event and returns August 9. All locals and visitors attend this annual event dressed in red attire – specifically, dresses. For more information, visit neworleans.com.

Dirty Linen Night – Also on August 9 is Dirty Linen Night, organized by the Royal Street Arts District, inviting art enthusiasts to embrace the imperfect and unconventional side of New Orleans’ French Quarter. For more information, visit neworleans.com.

Southern Decadence returns August 29 – September 1 with events and activations throughout the city. Reinforcing that Everyone is Welcome Here, Southern Decadence is one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the United States. The Labor Day Weekend festival attracts attendees from all over the world and encompasses street parties, concerts, club events, a parade and much more. For more information, visit the Ultimate Southern Decadence Guide at neworleans.com.

In addition to events and festivals, stay cool with many different hotel pools, including kid-friendly options and LGBTQ pools. Soak up the sun with a day pass, and let the good times roll.

Perfect for a date night, Audubon Sip+Dip at Cool Zoo Waterpark’s summer series runs on select Friday nights from May 30 through August 22, from 7-10 pm. This adult only (21+) experience combines swimming, music, and cocktails, with each night featuring a unique theme and diverse local DJs.

To plan your visit and learn more, visit neworleans.com.

