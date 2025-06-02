New Orleans & Co. Celebrates 10th Job Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Job Fest on June 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Joy Theater. Thirty organizations from the New Orleans Hospitality Industry will be on site and prepared to conduct in-person interviews and make immediate job offers.

Positions are available at all levels from managers and sales positions to baristas and much more at hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions, and much more. This is an opportunity to join nearly 80,000 other New Orleanians who make their living in hospitality in the New Orleans area.

“Job Fests are a great way for our organizations and members to connect directly with our community,” said Kevin Ferguson, New Orleans & Company VP of External Affairs & Membership. “Our work at New Orleans & Company starts with the community. We must continue to make this city work for the residents to ultimately work for the visitors and the longevity of Job Fest is a testament to that effort.”

This Job Fest will also be a celebration. Attendees will be treated to raffles featuring gift cards, grocery boxes from Top Box, resume-building resources, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission mobile computer lab to help job seekers apply online to support their job-hunting journey. These added touches ensure the event is not just about handing out applications, but about empowerment, preparation, and celebration.

“Job Fests are a great opportunity to showcase all that our industry has to offer. Whether you are currently hiring or not, these activations provide an opportunity to promote your business and get potential candidates to be thinking of you,” said Tara Minamoto, the Windsor Court Hotel Director of Training & Development. “New Orleans & Company does a great job of hosting these in various parts of the city to breakdown any barriers and ensure we receive a well-rounded pool of applicants.”

This year marks a decade since New Orleans & Company launched its Job Fest events, a community-focused initiative that helps connect thousands of residents to meaningful careers in the hospitality industry. What began as a forward-thinking solution to a challenge has grown into one of the industry’s most powerful platforms for workforce opportunity and awareness.

Job Fests were the brainchild of the late Cheryl Teamer, former Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at New Orleans & Company. When the hospitality industry struggled to convey the full range of career paths it offers, Teamer saw an opportunity to bridge that gap by going straight to the community. Her vision was simple yet profound to meet job seekers where they are, in their neighborhoods, and create a welcoming, accessible environment where they could meet potential employers, learn about various career options, and walk away with new opportunities.

For more information visit, New Orleans Community June Job Fest 2025.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Co. is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit New Orleans & Company or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @Neworleansandco.