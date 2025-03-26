New Orleans & Co. Announces President of Skål New Orleans Chapter

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kim Priez, Senior Vice President of Tourism at New Orleans & Company, has recently been selected as the President of Skål New Orleans Chapter.

With her selection as President, Priez will continue to promote the mission of Skål International New Orleans – fostering the visitor and travel industry community by being the forum of choice for certain senior level executives to create relationships, be convivial and interact with their peers.

Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, said, “Kim has dedicated her professional life to driving impact for the travel and tourism industry of New Orleans. Her recent appointment as President of Skal New Orleans Chapter is a recognition of her leadership, professionalism and expertise over many decades of service. Our community thrives when executives like Kim are able to build strong regional and national strategic partnerships that are critical for expanding the reach, business and awareness that New Orleans is the most remarkable, unique and welcoming city in the world. We remain grateful for Kim’s continued leadership within our organization and in the broader community.”

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry. Its more than 12,000 members, entailing industry managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to do business among colleagues throughout more than 300 Skål Clubs in 83 countries.

The North American Skål Council was formed in 1950, which would eventually lead to the creation of National Skål Committees in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Skål is presently managed by an

Executive Committee of nine members, who were each elected by Club delegates to the General Assembly held with the World Congress.

Priez is also a founder and stakeholder in the Rhythms of the South marketing partnership and the Spirit of Louisiana marketing partnership. Rhythms of the South is a partnership between the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and New Orleans & Company that promotes travel from international destinations to the Southern United States. Spirit of Louisiana is a partnership between Louisiana’s four leading cities: New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles that encourages travelers to explore and experience more of the Pelican state through and beyond New Orleans. By working together, these four cities illustrate why Louisiana is a cultural hub within the United States.

As Senior Vice President, Kim Priez oversees the tourism sales team to grow visitation by targeting domestic and international travel professionals, group planners and leisure visitors. Through a comprehensive strategy of direct sales and marketing, Priez leads the leisure sales team and the efforts of six international representation offices found in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Mexico, Australia and India.

With 35 combined years of experience with New Orleans & Company (formerly the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau), she possesses a deep understanding of the tourism landscape, which is invaluable for developing new travel products and tapping into international markets.

Priez began her career with the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel where she honed her sales skills as Director of Travel Industry Sales. Additionally, she serves as an Advisory member for Brand USA, the official tourism marketing organization for the United States. As a native New Orleanian, she is very proud of her city and enjoys the unique culture and vibrancy.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world.